WSU Baseball hosts No. 4 Oregon State to begin conference play

Good afternoon, Coug fans!

This is a big weekend for your favorite baseball team as Washington State hosts No. 4 Oregon State University.

Oregon State will head to Pullman with a 9-1 record, having just lost to UC Irvine in an intense 3 game series. The first two games were won with ease by the Beavs, 7-2 and 9-5, but the last matchup ultimately handed them their first loss, a 2-3 game that went 10 innings.

Cooper Hjerpe is a more likely candidate to start for the Beavs, he leads the team’s ERA this season with a 1.65. Last season, Hjerpe finished things off with a 4.21 ERA and 3-6 wins per losses. However, this season he usually pitches at least 5 innings a game, and had a 0.82 ERA for their game against Xavier University. Hjerpe was also named Pac 12 Pitcher of the Week in May of 2021, was a Second-Team Preseason All-American, and reached his season high of 10 strikeouts against UC Irvine.

Jacob Melton leads the team at bat, with .404 average so far. Melton ran up two home runs against Xavier, along with having 6 RBI- his season high, and scored 3 runs against New Mexico.

If you would like to watch or follow along with this game, it begins at 3:05 PT on the WSU Livestream: https://pac-12.com/live/washington-state-university ! Saturday’s game starts at 2:05 PT, and Sunday follows at 1:05.

The last time the Beavs were in Pullman in 2018, WSU lost the first two games, and Oregon State won the National Championship. Quite a note to end on.

I’m looking forward to this series! I think it will be a good indicator of how the Cougs handle a difficult opponent, especially after two losses to Wichita State and Iowa this past weekend.

I hope everyone is staying healthy and drinking water! Go Cougs!

