WSU’s basketball teams await postseason fate

For some, tomorrow is one of the best days of the year. For others, they’re fine with learning about the NCAA Tournament bracket after the fact while disposing of their hiking gear (raises hand). Whatever camp you fall in, we can all agree that it’s an exciting time for college basketball fans.

Selection Sunday is tomorrow, and it’s been three years since we’ve had a normal NCAA Tournament. The dances in 2020 were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 tournaments were played in front of nearly empty arenas. It’ll be fun watching a normal tournament this year. Hell, it’s been fun seeing some of the conference tournament action with rowdy fans (not you, Bryant and Wagner fans).

WSU’s basketball teams are in wait-and-see mode, with the women having the most at stake. Kamie Ethridge guided her team to a school-best 19-10 record overall and 11-6 in conference play. After last year’s breakout season that saw WSU get to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a long time, the Cougs are on the brink of a return trip. ESPN’s bracketology still has WSU on the bubble as one of the “Last Four Byes.” If you’re indeed on the bubble, the “Last Four Byes” part is where you want to be. ESPN has WSU as an 11-seed playing Ole Miss in Iowa City in the Bridgeport bracket. For fans closer to home, there is a Spokane regional this year. A dream scenario would be for WSU to be in that region and go on a run.

The women’s bracket will be revealed on Sunday.

As for the men, their NCAA Tournament hopes were seemingly dashed a while back, but there is hope for some postseason play. As Jeff noted in his article yesterday, WSU is in a tough spot for the NIT, mostly because of the teams who win their regular season conference title but can’t get the job done in their conference tournaments. Dratings.com has WSU as a seven-seed in the NIT. That means WSU would go on the road to play a two-seed team (probably BYU if those predictions are correct).

As Tom Petty (RIP) once said, the waiting is the hardest part. Both WSU basketball teams have to sit and wait but will soon know where their season is headed.

WSU baseball drubbed by Oregon State

Cougs drop Pac-12 opener to No. 4 Oregon Statehttps://t.co/BP0QVtdbFp



Jacob McKeon | 2 H, RBI

Hylan Hall | 2-run HR#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/T00018565Y — Washington State Baseball (@wsucougarbsb) March 12, 2022

Cougars Drop Pac-12 Opener to No., 4 Oregon State - Washington State University Athletics

The series continnues Saturday at 2:05 p.m.

Links

Legendary Washington State quarterback Drew Bledsoe inducted into Pac-12 Hall of Fame | The Spokesman-Review

Bledsoe and 11 other Pac-12 legends were enshrined in the conference’s Hall of Honor on Friday afternoon on the Las Vegas Strip.

Drew Bledsoe Inducted into Pac-12 Hall of Honor - Washington State University Athletics

The induction ceremony was held Friday, March 11 at the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas.

Savanna Ly-Nguyen’s Comeback Victory Leads Cougars Past Colorado - Washington State University Athletics

Cougars win first Pac-12 match of the season 4-2 over Colorado.

Harvey Posts Top-10 Times on Opening Day of CSCAA NIC - Washington State University Athletics

Noelle Harvey set Top-10 times in the 50 free and 100 back.