It’s Selection Sunday for the NCAA basketball tournament, and for the first time that includes the women’s bracket. Previously, the women’s NCAA tournament teams were revealed on Monday, but this year both tournaments join the Selection Sunday party.

Washington State looks poised to hear its name called by the NCAA tournament selection committee following a strong run to the end of the season that saw the Cougars knock off a top team (Arizona), reach a program record for conference wins (11) and conference finish (tied for second), and tally their most total regular-season wins in the NCAA era (19).

ESPN’s Charlie Creme projects WSU as a No. 11 seed and part of the “last four byes.” Autumn Johnson has the Cougs as a 12-seed on the NCAA’s website. Last year, pre-selection bracketology had Wazzu on the bubble, but it turned out Kamie Ethridge’s squad was solidly in as a No. 9 seed.

The matchup and path will be important for the Cougs, as they are seeking their first-ever NCAA tournament win. That’s something that would indicate a clear step forward from last year’s first-round exit.

One thing in the favor of WSU is that the NCAA women’s tournament field has expanded to 68 teams to match the men’s tournament. If the Cougs are part of that final four selected, they would kick off March Madness as part of the First Four. Those games are played at top-16 seed host sites.

Should the prognosticators be correct and WSU’s is not part of the last four in, then the Cougs will begin NCAA tournament Friday or Saturday at a top-16 host site. If WSU isn’t included in the bracket at all, well then the NCAA selection committee members all need to find new lines of work because they have no idea what they are doing.

Here’s how to watch the NCAA women’s basketball selection show today:

Time: 5 pm PST

Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app or Watch ESPN in your browser.