WSU basketball teams are postseason bound

Sunday was a very good day for the Washington State basketball programs as both punched their tickets to the postseason.

The women’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament after receiving a No. 8 seed.

It’s a Great Day to be a Coug!!!



WSU is heading to the @MarchMadnessWBB in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history!!!#GoCougs | #NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/gHZQwIKE0e — WSU Cougar Women's (@WSUCougarWBB) March 14, 2022

The men’s basketball team came up short of the NCAA Tournament but will also be playing for a trophy as they return to the NIT as a No. 4 seed. The seeding means the Cougs will get at least one more game at home this season as they will host Santa Clara on Tuesday.





Ready to host Santa Clara Tuesday night in Round 1️⃣ of the NIT!#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/DjZfsRAvNH — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) March 14, 2022

The NIT berth is WSU first postseason appearance since 2012 when they played in the CBI. Ths is also the first time both the men's and women’s teams have made the postseason in the same year.

The Washington State baseball team added to the Sunday excitement with a walk-off victory against No. 4 Oregon State. The Cougars rallied for a pair of runs in the ninth inning to tie and then win the game. Bryce Matthews was the hero for WSU, delivering a game-winning single.

BALL GAME!



Cougs score twice in the 9th to beat No. 4 Oregon State!



Bryce Matthews wins it!#GoCougs | @BryceMatthews24 pic.twitter.com/Sgrd82YQAX — Washington State Baseball (@wsucougarbsb) March 14, 2022

That win allowed the Cougs to salvage one game against the Beavers after Oregon State won the first two games of the series. The baseball team will take on Seattle University in Bellevue on Tuesday before playing Washington in Seattle this weekend.

The WSU tennis team also split the weekend, winning against Colorado on Friday before losing to Utah on Sunday. The Cougs will take on Gonzaga this weekend.

And finally, some other highlights from the week that was in WSU Athletics:

Taylor McCoy caps Coug career with WSU Record, Wins 200 Back at CSCAA NIChttps://t.co/4kal1bowJO#GoCougs | @WSUCougars pic.twitter.com/n9T3UJLyeT — WSU Women's Swimming (@wsucougarswim) March 13, 2022

Congrats to @SLBrixSquad on Earning #NCAATF Indoor 1st Team All-American Honors in the 60m Hurdles!!!!



Sam placed 5th in the 60m Hurdles Final by tying his personal-best time of 7.69!!!#GoCougs | #BackHome pic.twitter.com/X2ouOvS0jj — Washington State XC/TF (@WSUCougarXCTF) March 13, 2022

Women’s basketball:

Women's Basketball Earns Second-Straight Bid into the NCAA Tournament - Washington State University Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS – The Washington State women's basketball team will be putting on its dancing shoes for the second-straight season, as the Cougars earned an at-large

First time in history: No. 8 WSU women make tournament for second year in a row, to play No. 9 Kansas State | krem.com

The Washington State women's basketball team will face Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Men’s basketball:

NIT BOUND: Cougs to host Santa Clara Tuesday - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – For the first time since 2011 the Cougs are headed to the postseason as Washington State earned an at-large bid to the 2022 National Invitational

Baseball:

Oregon State baseball loses finale at Washington State as Cougars rally for 9-8 win - oregonlive.com

Jacob Melton went 4 for 5 and drove in three runs.

Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Fall To Cougars 9-8 For First Conference Loss - Building The Dam

An impressive WSU comeback takes down Oregon State

Cougars Rally in Ninth, Walkoff on No. 4 Oregon State - Washington State University Athletics

Bryce Matthews gave WSU a 9-8 win Sunday.

Tennis:

Cougars Fall to No. 29 Utah, 4-3 - Washington State University Athletics

WSU is next in action Friday at Gonzaga.