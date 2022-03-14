The Washington State Cougars men’s and women’s basketball teams are both in the postseason for the first time ever, and we couldn’t possibly be more tickled.

Santa Clara will present an interesting challenge for the men in the NIT, bringing a potent offense to Pullman — TO PULLMAN! — on Tuesday. The women, meanwhile, will take on Kansas State in the dreaded 8/9 game, and the Wildcats feature one of the scariest players in the country. We discuss all of it!

Also: WSU baseball picked up a walk-off win against No. 4 Oregon State on Sunday — just the Beavers’ second loss of the season. That’s pretty massive for Brian Green’s program.

