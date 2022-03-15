Cougs land a fourth soccer transfer in Jaiden McClellan

Washington State soccer announced the addition of a fourth transfer on Monday when Jaiden McClellan was officially announced by head coach Todd Shulenberger. McClellen joins the Cougs after spending the past two years at San Jose State and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Originally from Portland, Oregon, McClellan was one of the top players in Oregon while playing for Jesuit High School. She led her high school team to three state championships in four years and was named an All-American her senior year in which she led them to the #1 ranking in all of high school soccer. She was also named their captain while also earning all-state and all-league honors twice. She spent time playing for the U-14 team United States National Team and attending the U.S. Youth Soccer National Training Camp.

Her first year playing for the Spartans, she started in 9 of their 10 games and found the back of the net once as a midfielder. She would go on and start in 24 games while appearing in 27 during her two years there. She would net another goal and her first assist in her sophomore season.

McClellan joins Brianna McReynolds (Oregon State), Lindsey Turner (UC Riverside), and Telly Vunipola (Syracuse) as offseason additions for Shulenberger and the Cougs. The four of them will join a Cougar squad that is looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament a year after their second round loss to Tennessee.

The Cougs finished last season with a 14-3-4 record that included two ties against top-10 opponents (#5 USC and #8 UCLA) and a 1-0 loss to #14 Stanford. They averaged 2.14 goals per game while allowing just 0.62 goals.

Postseason NIT play tips-off Tuesday with Santa Clara

The Cougs enter head to the NIT for just the sixth time in program history and the first time since 2011. All time at the NIT the Cougs are 7-5 including going 3-1 in 2011 as the WSU, led by Klay Thompson, played its way to the semifinals, defeating Long Beach State, Oklahoma State, and Northwestern before falling to Wichita State.

‘Great milestone for our program’: Washington State, playing first postseason tournament in a decade, set to open NIT hosting Santa Clara

Conference tournaments have ended, postseason brackets have been filled out and the Washington State Cougars are still alive. By any measure, that’s a sign of progress.

Tuesday’s Baseball Game at Seattle U Postponed

Washington State’s baseball game at Seattle U scheduled for Tuesday afternoon has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Seattle forecast.

Locally: Washington State’s Sam Brixey, Colton Johnsen earn All-American honors at NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Washington State grad students Sam Brixey and Colton Johnsen claimed All-America honors at the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.