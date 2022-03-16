WSU basketball stole the spotlight Tuesday night in Pullman as the men returned to the postseason spotlight in the NIT. On Wednesday, Cougar baseball will step into that spotlight as they continue their young season with an unexpected game on the Palouse.

Earlier this week, the Cougs announced that their game Tuesday night on the road at Seattle U had been postponed because of expected weather in the emerald city. That left Brian Green’s squad with a gap in their schedule that they worked quickly to fill. The program announced on Tuesday that they have found a replacement in Bushnell University, an NAIA team out of Oregon. Bushnell will travel to the Palouse to face the Cougs later this afternoon. It’s rare to see a game like this scheduled on just over 24 hour notice, but this game had a little bit of a local tie that helped push things forward.

“Once we had the Tuesday game canceled, we wanted to play again before our weekend series so we reached out to a number of schools in the northwest and were able to connect with Coug alum Tommy Richards at Bushnell,” Washington State Head Coach Brian Green said in the team’s release. “We are excited to add another home game to our schedule and also welcome coach Richards back to Bailey-Brayton.”

The Cougs will be hoping to carry the momentum from their thrilling comeback win on Sunday at home. After losing their first two games in a home series against #4 Oregon State, the Cougs were on the edge of a sweep at the hands of the Beavers, trailing 6-2 at one point and trailing 8-7 in the 9th inning. That’s when the Cougs stepped up. Collin Montez tied the game with an RBI single and Bryce Matthews walked things off with an RBI single of his own to pick up the 9-8 victory and hand the Beavers their second loss of the season.

Tuesday’s game will get started at 2 o’clock in Pullman with free admission in Bailey-Brayton. The team also announced that they have rescheduled their game against Seattle for April 19, just one day ahead of another previously schedule game with the Redhawks.

Cougar Baseball Adds Wednesday Contest Against Bushnell - Washington State University Athletics

Washington State Baseball has added a contest against Bushnell University (Ore.) set for Wednesday at Bailey-Brayton Field, head coach Brian Green announced Tuesday.

More Links

Cougs Begin NCAA Tournament Run Saturday against Kansas State - Washington State University Athletics

March Madness awaits the Washington State women's basketball team Saturday, March 19, as the No. 8-seeded Cougars take on No. 9-seed Kansas State in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Impactful Freshman Season for Andrew Edson - Washington State University Athletics

Andrew Edson burst onto the scene as a freshman making big play after big play for the football team last fall.