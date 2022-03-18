WSU baseball begins Apple Cup series with UW

Good morning, Coug fans!

I hope everyone is enjoying the start to a hectic March Madness season and NIT season! How’s your bracket looking? Too soon to tell?

Not only is it a crazy time across the country for basketball, it’s a crazy time across the state for your Washington State Cougars in baseball, which takes on the enemy, ehrm, the University of Washington Huskies this weekend in the Boeing Apple Cup series.

The first of the games begins today at 6:05 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Network, with Saturday’s game at 5:05 p.m. and Sunday’s at 12:05 p.m., each on Pac-12 Washington. All three games can be found on Pac-12.com (with a cable subscription).

It’s looking like the Cougs will start Grant Taylor tonight against the Huskies, who had 7 strikeouts against Oregon State and a six shutout innings against Long Island University.

The Huskies host, and currently enter the game with a 9-8 overall record, 1-2 in conference. The Cougs have the upper hand in the series, taking down the Dawgs 246-198 overall. However, the Cougs don’t have the best luck in Seattle, losing the past few games.

Additionally, UW is currently on a three-game losing streak, losing 2 out of 3 games to Utah, and to University of Portland (purple on purple, more than a crime of fashion).

For starting pitchers, we could be seeing Jared Engman, a sophomore from Kent. Engman hit his season high of 7 strikeouts against UC San Diego, and his season low of 2 hits allowed against Yale.

Calvin Kirchoff is also listed, who had 5 strikeouts and no hits against Riverside.

While the Cougs and the Huskies have similar statistics, we differ in PCT- the Cougs having a leg up with .562 compared to .529. I think this series is going to be pretty interesting to watch, especially given the Huskies current homefield advantage. Let’s see where it takes us, it’s always a beautiful day to beat the Huskies!

