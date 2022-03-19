WSU looks to make more history at the NCAA Tournament

The Washington State women’s basketball team has already made history under fourth-year head coach Kamie Ethridge. They’re about to make their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance when they take on Kansas State in a 8:30 a.m. PT tip today. You can watch on ESPN2. This is the first time WSU has made consecutive tournament appearances, and a win today would only add to WSU’s list of historic accomplishments.

Jeff had a preview yesterday, so make sure you’re up to speed as you wake up. With a win, it’s just about guaranteed that WSU would face one-seed N.C. State. WSU already played N.C. State this year, losing 62-34 back on Nov. 27 in the Bahamas.

A win would also give WSU its first 20-win season ever. ESPN writer Mechelle Voepel doesn’t see WSU reaching that win total, though, writing, “And as good a season as Washington State has had, I’m not sure if they can stop Kansas State if center Ayoka Lee really gets going.”

Hopefully the scout team member playing the role of Ayoka Lee this past week at practice got WSU ready. Fingers crossed!

It’s tournament basketball and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. PT on ESPN2. Feel free to use this post to talk about the game.

Links

'We're coming in this year with a little more confidence and sureness': Steady-rising Washington State eyeing historic win in second straight NCAA Tournament appearance | The Spokesman-Review

RALEIGH, North Carolina – They’ve been hitting milestones at a regular pace over the past two seasons. Considering the Washington State Cougars’ steady ascent, what seems to be the next logical step for the program?

Washington State women's basketball staff has deep ties to NCAA Tournament opponent, Kansas State | The Spokesman-Review

RALEIGH, North Carolina – Years before they began a rebuild at Washington State, three contemporary Cougar coaches built Kansas State's program into a consistent NCAA Tournament contender.

Kumhom’s Three-Set Victory Clinches 5-2 Win over Gonzaga - Washington State University Athletics

WSU's victory over Gonzaga was the third-straight in the series for the Cougars.

No. 19 Cougs Head to Dexter Lake to Row Against Oregon State - Washington State University Athletics

DEXTER, Ore. – The No. 19-ranked Washington State women's rowing team is set to open the 2022 spring season this Sunday, March 20.