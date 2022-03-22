Katy Ryan selected for U.S. Collegiate National Team

Washington State freshman Katy Ryan was selected to join 37 other collegiate athletes from around the country to play for the United States Collegiate National Team. This is not her first invite to a national team as she previously was a member of the USA Volleyball Women’s indoor U20 National training team. The 28 athletes will head to Anaheim, California to train from June 19-25 at the National Team Training Center.

Joined by head coach Jen Greeny and new transfer Shea Rubright, Ryan attended tryouts February 25-27 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 2021 Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year joined other elite coaches from the game to help lead the national team hopefuls during the tryouts.

Ryan is one of seven athletes from the Pac-12 conference to be selected to join the United States at their training facility in June. The 38 athletes will train together, learn the USA systems, and meet with the 2020 Tokyo Volleyball Olympians. They will also get a chance to be observed by the Women’s National Team coaches.

The 6’5” freshman from Lakeland High School in Rathdrum, Idaho finished last season with Pac-12 All-Freshman honors. She tallied 249 kills while hitting .329 on the year. She added double-digit kills against Washington with 19 and 15 in their two matches. She would add another 12 in the final game of season against Baylor. Her defense improved as the season went on and ended the year with 77 blocks and 48 digs on the year.

She joins Skylar Fields, Shannon Scully, and Mia Tuaniga out of USC, Madelyn Robinson out of Utah, and Elena Oglivie and Kendall Kipp from Stanford as those that were selected from the conference.

Ryan played a big part in helping the Cougs get to the second round of the NCAA tournament this past season. They finished the regular season with a 20-12 record before their tournament run would end in a matchup against #5 Baylor.

