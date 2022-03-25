WSU Baseball hits the Bay, facing off against No. 18 Stanford

Good afternoon, Coug fans! It’s been quite the week, hasn’t it! While today is Friday, and the work week is coming rapidly to an end, your favorite baseball team- the Washington State Cougars are far from done! This weekend, they’re down in the Bay Area taking on No. 18 Stanford University, starting today at 6:05pm PT! Let’s get into it, shall we?

Stanford is currently 9-8, 1-5 of which in conference play. They dropped the ball against Oregon for 2 out of 3 meetings, and could not contain Arizona for even one matchup- Arizona being their most recent opponent.

The pitcher listed for Stanford’s probable start is senior Alex Williams. Williams did manage 10 strikeouts against Arizona, and had an ERA of 2.52.

In the last series against Arizona, sophomore pitcher Drew Dowd ran up 3 runs on 5 hits with 2 walks, but did manage to strike out 9 batters during his six innings. In Stanford’s seventh inning, they completely fell apart, letting Arizona gain 6 runs, bringing the score from 4-3 Arizona, to 10-3, where it would remain for the rest of the game. Dowd also played a pivotal role in Stanford’s solo win against Oregon, with 6 strikeouts and a 2.37 ERA.

At bat, Stanford’s home run leader is sophomore Carter Graham, with 6 this season. He’s batting .385, which is also the teams highest average.

Following close on Graham’s tail is Brett Barrera, who had a big game against Oregon. Barrera had 2 runs scored, along with a grand slam, two doubles, and 4 RBIs. Barrera was also the Pac-12 Player of the Week after going 7 for 11, with 2 home runs, at the Round Rock Classic. Barrera also landed a home run against Oregon, and is currently averaging a .377 this season.

Overall this looks to be an interesting matchup, with games beginning at 6:05pm tonight. Saturday will start at 2:05pm, and Sunday at 1:05. All games will have a livestream and live stats, or via https://pac-12.com/live/stanford-university .

I hope everyone has a great weekend celebrating baseball, and the Gonzaga loss! Go Cougs!

