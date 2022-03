Photo Gallery: WSU football spring practice, Week 1

Washington State football has returned to the Palouse, and we at CougCenter could not be happier about it. Jake Dickert will run his first spring camp as head coach over the next five weeks, consisting of 14 practices and the annual Crimson and Gray game held in Martin Stadium on April 23rd.

We will be posting weekly photo galleries throughout camp and highlighting seasoned veterans as well as fresh faces. A few notables right away include transfers Cameron Ward (QB) and Nusi Malani (DL), as well as early enrollees Djouvensky Schlenbaker (RB), Andre Dollar (TE) and Hudson Cedarland (LB).

MARCH 23 - DAY 1

MARCH 24 - DAY 2

MARCH 26 - DAY 3 (Plus MBB send-off)