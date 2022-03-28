WSU enjoys New York ahead of NIT semis

The Washington State men's basketball and football teams often share a spotlight as one season ramps up and another comes to a close. It just usually happens in November, not March.

But, that was the case last week with the football team taking the field for the start of spring practice while the basketball team clinched its ticket to the NIT semifinals.

The football team completed their first three of 15 spring practices. They took off Sunday and are off again on Monday before holding practice No. 4 on Tuesday. They will continue with the Tuesday - Thursday - Saturday schedule for the next four weeks.

The men’s basketball team departed for New York on Saturday and seem to be enjoying the extended trip. They held practice on Sunday and took in a Brooklyn Nets game Sunday night.

You’ll notice Jefferson Koulibaly is not in any of the photos. That won’t change anytime soon as Koulibably is in the transfer portal.

Washington State G Jefferson Koulibaly has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/o126noT15V — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 28, 2022

That should come as no surprise as Koulibably hasn’t been with the team since January. Kyle Smith never explicitly said Koulibably left the program, but when a player leaves the team for the final two months and it isn’t injury-related, it’s not usually difficult to read between the lines.

Roster transition happens with every college program at the end of the year and with at most two games remaining, we should start to see WSU’s 2022-23 roster become more clear in the next couple of weeks.

Elsewhere in Cougar athletics, the track & field team had a strong showing in Spokane while the baseball team continued its slide and has now lost seven straight.

The Washington State men's and women's track and field team continued their excellent start to the outdoor season by winning 10 total events at the Buc Scoring Invitational.

https://t.co/eoDvSqsgRy#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/ZThc5qSioj — Washington State XC/TF (@WSUCougarXCTF) March 26, 2022

Final from No. 18 Stanford. pic.twitter.com/YS2NU3MlN8 — Washington State Baseball (@wsucougarbsb) March 27, 2022

Michaela and Savanna pull out three-set wins, but Oregon comes away with the 5-2 victory.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Z2LTtSZtTG — WSU Cougar Tennis (@WSUCOUGARTENNIS) March 25, 2022

Men’s basketball:

A GRIP ON SPORTS • A warm Sunday morning seems like a good day to look ahead. And there is a lot to look at, some of it positive, some of it not so much.

vs (1) Texas A&M (26-12) | Tue., March 29 | 9:30 pmET | Madison Square Garden

Baseball:

STANFORD, Calif — It was the Washington State baseball team putting up a huge, crooked number in Friday's series opener. This time, it was Stanford.

WSU heads to Provo, Utah for a Tuesday matchup at BYU.

Track:

STANFORD, Calif. – The Washington State men's golf team wrapped up The Goodwin by finishing 16th on the team leaderboard, as the Cougars posted a three-round score