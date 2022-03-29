Baseball looks to get back in the win column against BYU

Washington State baseball will head to Provo, Utah to take on BYU today at noon as they look to get their first win in nearly two weeks. After starting the season 7-3, the Cougs have dropped to 9-14 on the season. Their last win came March 18th in an 11-4 victory over 2-20 Bushnell.

BYU (12-9) comes into this game after dropping two of three against #19 Gonzaga this past weekend. This will not be their first game this season against a Pac-12 opponent however as they swept Arizona State in a three game series early in the season and then beat Utah a few weeks ago.

The Cougs, led by infielder Jack Smith will look to put an end to their seven game losing streak. Smith currently leads the team with a .307 batting average, 23 hits, 16 runs batted in, and six doubles.

Head-to-head, the Cougs lead the series 9-2 and are 3-1 on the road. Their last matchup came in 2014 in Pasco and was a 3-0 loss. Their last trip to Provo was a 3-2 loss in 2010.

Following their game against BYU, the Cougs will return home to take on Utah for a three game series beginning Friday at 3:05. Their Saturday game will start at 2:05 and the series finale has first pitch slated for 1:05. All three games can be seen on the Washington State athletics website.

Baseball:

Washington State closes out an eight-game road stretch with a Tuesday meeting at BYU in Provo, Utah. First pitch is set for Noon (PT).

WSU baseball (9-14) heads to Provo, Utah, to take on the BYU Cougars (12-9) for a game at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Miller Park.

Football:

Washington State prospects Jaylen Watson, Max Borghi among others impress NFL scouts at Pro Day

With the exception of having to formulate an earnest sounding answer to the old standby question “where do you see yourself in five years?”, a dozen recent Washington State football players had an opportunity to go through an extensive job interview with 31 National Football League scouts Monday at WSU’s Pro Day.

“The biggest job interview ever”: WSU Football holds Pro Day

Washington State football held its pro day this morning ahead of the upcoming NFL draft, marking a final chance for players to make a lasting impression on NFL scouts in attendance.

Basketball:

Washington State-Texas A&M key matchups: Two nationally notable defenses square off in New York

When Washington State and Texas A&M meet Tuesday night in the semifinal round of the NIT, two of the country’s top defensive units will take the floor at Madison Square Garden.

Athletics:

Chun Recognized as Part of SBJ’s Leaders in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Washington State University Director of Athletics Pat Chun has been selected as part of Sports Business Journal’s ongoing recognition, “All In: Leaders in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” the publication announced Monday.

Washington State Unveils Local NIL Marketplace Powered By Icon Source

Washington State University athletics today announced the launch of Icon Suite, an innovative name, image, and likeness tool from Icon Source, the leading digital marketplace connecting brands and athletes for endorsements and partnerships, for all Cougar student-athletes and community members.