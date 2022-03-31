When the Washington State Cougars signed less than a full recruiting class in February, it was assumed that new coach Jake Dickert would be filling it out a little bit at a time as opportunities came along. That’s proven to be true, as WSU added a pair of players to its 2022 class in the last few days: Defensive lineman Rashad McKenzie Jr. and kicker Colton Theaker.

McKenzie is a 6-foot-4/250-pound three-star defensive lineman from Bishop Alemany in Mission Hills, California, who is an exciting prospect. Beyond the fact that WSU seems to be on a never-ending quest for defensive linemen, McKenzie’s 247sports composite rating slots him as the 6th overall player in WSU’s class, and 3rd-highest high school recruit. He reportedly held offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Nebraska, and others.

McKenzie would seem to profile as a defensive end in Dickert’s defense, but he also looks like he has the frame to add considerable weight if the Cougs wanted to develop him into a tackle.

Theaker, meanwhile, comes to WSU after spending a year at Allan Hancock College (a junior college in California) following a two-year stint at FCS Cal Poly. He has two years of eligibility remaining, and also reportedly held an offer from Mississippi State.

This signing is interesting because Theaker doesn’t have a track record of making a high percentage of kicks — just 18-of-34 in his career across the two schools — and the Cougs return Dean Janikowski, who picked up a number of awards last season and has three years of eligibility remaining. Perhaps the signing has something to do with leg strength: Theaker has hit a couple from beyond 50 in his career, while Janikowski’s long last season was 41 with zero attempts from beyond 50.

With these signings, the class now sits at 25, with room for more. Some intriguing players surely will hit the transfer portal as schools work through spring practices and position battles heading into the fall start to take shape.

2022 WSU Football Commits Player Pos. 247 Composite Rating Measurables Commit Date City State Comments Player Pos. 247 Composite Rating Measurables Commit Date City State Comments Cameron Ward** QB ✯✯✯✯ 0.9300 6-3/220 1/20/22 West Columbia TX Transfer from UIW (4 to play 3), played under OC Eric Morris Andre Dollar** TE ✯✯✯ 0.8817 6-6/230 12/14/21 Mustang OK Flipped from Oregon, 23rd overall TE nationally Jordan Lee** DB ✯✯✯ 0.8800 5-11/205 1/5/22 Las Vegas NV Transfer from Nevada (1 to play 1) Taariq Al-Uqdah* LB ✯✯✯ 0.8735 6-0/218 2/24/21 South Central LA CA Selected to All-American Bowl, USC tried hard to flip Daiyan Henley** LB ✯✯✯ 0.8700 6-2/220 12/20/21 Los Angeles CA All-MWC grad transfer from Nevada (1 to play 1) Rashad McKenzie Jr.* DL ✯✯✯ 0.8647 6-4/250 3/27/22 Mission Hills CA Offered by Oregon, Arizona State, Nebraska Djouvensky Schlenbaker** RB ✯✯✯ 0.8607 6-0/220 6/28/21 Bellingham WA Offers from UW, Cal, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Air Force Eric Wilder* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8527 6-5/280 6/29/21 Syracuse UT Offers from Cal, UCLA Nusi Malani** DL ✯✯✯ 0.8500 6-6/275 12/29/21 San Bruno CA Transfer from Virginia (4 to play 3) Javan Robinson* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8464 5-11/175 10/10/21 Apopka FL WSU only reporterd Power 5 offer Hudson Cedarland** LB ✯✯✯ 0.8449 6-4/220 6/21/21 Gig Harbor WA 247Sports rates him as a borderline 4-star Jakobus Seth* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8445 6-4/280 6/28/21 Lakewood WA Rated as a DL, also offered by OSU Jaylen Jenkins* RB ✯✯✯ 0.8444 5-8/168 1/29/22 Allen TX Also offered by numerous G5 schools Zack Miller* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8405 6-7/308 1/21/22 Orange CA Also offered by Colorado Leyton Smithson* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8403 6-2/180 11/23/21 Bellingham WA Rated as a WR, headed for safety Kendall Williams* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8396 6-3/291 1/23/21 San Diego CA Rated as a DL, headed for OL Tony Carter* LB ✯✯✯ 0.8348 6-0/195 1/29/22 Jacksonville FL Also offered by Maryland Bryce Grays* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8248 5-11/190 11/17/21 Richmond TX WSU only reporterd Power 5 offer David Johnson* DB ✯✯✯ 0.8227 6-2/174 2/2/22 Hooks TX Rated as a WR, headed for DB; flipped from UTSA John Mateer* QB ✯✯✯ 0.8225 6-1/215 1/24/22 Little Elm TX Previously committed to Central Arkansas Sam Lockett III** DB ✯✯✯ 0.8171 6-1/205 12/15/21 Spokane WA Two seasons at Utah State before JUCO (2 to play 2) Luke Roaten* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8167 6-5/265 1/25/22 Tomball TX Landon's twin, rated as DL, previously committed to Wyoming Landon Roaten* OL ✯✯✯ 0.8148 6-5/285 1/25/22 Tomball TX Luke's twin, previously committed to Louisana Tech Reece Sylvester* DB ✯✯✯ 0.7982 5-11/180 2/2/22 Houston TX Offered by Rice and many FCS programs Colton Theaker* K N/A 0.0000 6-3/185 3/30/22 Arroyo Grande CA JUCO transfer, offered by Mississippi State (2 to play 2)

LINKS

Trip to New York for NIT 'icing on the cake' for Washington State men's basketball | The Spokesman-Review

The Cougars had fun in NYC, despite the loss.

Dickert changing mindsets | Sports | dnews.com

During 11-on-11 drills these days, Jake Dickert often assumes a vantage point unfamiliar to him — behind the offense, viewing the game from that unit’s perspective.

One question each Pac-12 team must answer during spring practices ahead of 2022 college football season

Will the Morris-Ward connection work in the Power Five?

Pac-12 MBB: UCLA, Arizona top our early projections for 2022-23 season

6. Washington State: Point guard Michael Flowers is out of eligibility but was the only senior in the rotation. Tyrell Roberts, Noah Williams, Efe Abogidi, Mouhamed Gueye, TJ Bamba — they all can return to Pullman for Kyle Smith’s third season. Given the way of the world, we expect someone to enter the transfer portal, but the damage could be limited. In that case, the Cougars should be more consistent offensively, which will help them early in the season … which will help them on Selection Sunday.

Pac-12 shift from SF offices to work-from-home projects big savings

Moving from pricey offices in San Francisco to a model where most conference employees work from home will save Pac-12 schools a lot.

Cougars Heading To Oregon - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash.— The Washington State men's and women's track and field teams are again on the road this weekend. The teams will be heading over to Eugene, Oregon,

Washington State Football and Fanatics Announce College Athlete Group Licensing Program for Jerseys - Washington State University Athletics

Cougars to team up with Fanatics for Football jersey sales.

Washington State Unveils Local NIL Marketplace Powered By Icon Source - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. (March, 28, 2022) – Washington State University athletics today announced the launch of Icon Suite, an innovative name, image, and likeness tool from

Women's Basketball To Host End of Season Banquet on April 13 - Washington State University Athletics

The banquet is open to all season tickets holders, WSU faculty and staff, and the general public.