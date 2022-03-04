WSU Baseball gears up for the Frisco College Baseball Classic

Good morning, Coug fans!

It’s been a busy week on the road for your favorite baseball team, the Washington State Cougars. On Wednesday they took down Tarleton State, which is the first time I personally heard of that college.

Our own Kyle Russel continues to dominate hitting with a .394 batting average, which jumped after Tarleton State, where he had 2 runs and 2 hits.

Tarleton did not go down without a fight, as the Cougs made it happen in the ninth inning to take the game 9-8. Collin Montez managed the last run, linked below!

The Cougs are participating in the Frisco College Baseball Classic - a tournament for D1 colleges during the early part of the season. This year, the Cougs are joined by Texas A&M, Iowa, Wichita State and us. The tournament begins at 11am today! The Cougs are the second game to play.

Our first matchup in the tournament is Texas A&M, today at 5:00 PT! In the last game against the Aggies, March 14th 2010, the Cougs went down 5-6. Granted, we can’t take much analysis from that considering the majority of our roster were elementary schoolers at that time.

The current A&M team beat Houston Baptist on Tuesday 3-2. The Aggies are 6-2-0, and 4th in the SEC West.

After the Aggies, the Cougs take on the other WSU. In their last game, Wichita State lost to Oral Roberts 6-11. Wichita State had already played Iowa before the tournament, where they won 8-7.

And speaking of Iowa, the Cougs take the Hawks on in game 5 of the tournament on Sunday at 10am!

Overall, it looks to be a fun weekend on deck for the Cougs! Speaking of fun weekends, I myself will be in Pullman today for the basketball game against Oregon, and my dear fellow Coug Center contributor / co-podcast host, Craig’s bachelor weekend. I hope everyone has a great weekend, and drinks lots of water! Go Cougs!