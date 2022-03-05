Abe Lucas and Max Borghi perform at the NFL combine

The annual cattle prod known as the NFL Combine is this week, and three Cougs—Abe Lucas, Max Borghi and Jaylen Watson—are there trying to convince NFL scouts and general managers to take them in the upcoming NFL Draft. Lucas and Borghi’s days were Friday, while Watson gets going on Sunday.

Borghi apparently isn’t 100% healthy, so he didn’t run the 40-yard dash. He didn’t do much of anything at the combine other than meet with teams and do the bench press, which he put up 20 times. Borghi will reportedly do more drills at WSU’s pro day later this month.

According to those who score these things, Borghi grades out as a “candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad” at the NFL level. Here’s Borghi’s overview on NFL.com, where you can read all sorts of info:

Short-limbed, compact runner who requires a limited menu to have rush success in the NFL. To his credit, Borghi’s stat line has been solid in all three seasons he was healthy and he offers rushing and receiving versatility out of the backfield. However, he’s a linear runner lacking short-area wiggle and he is much more brake-oriented than gas-oriented when it comes time to hit it between the tackles. Borghi’s acceleration turns into quality top speed to the perimeter or in the open field, but it is hard to project a successful NFL career given his issues creating for himself and an unwillingness to hammer it inside.

As for Lucas, he ran the 40-yard dash in a dashing 4.92 seconds:

That’s what we like to see ✊#GoCougs



The top 40 time for offensive linemen was 4.71. Hot damn. Big Abe also put up the bench press 24 times and registered a 107 in the broad jump. Lucas’ grade came out to “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.” Here’s what Lucas’ scouting report says:

Teams will need to balance the run game limitations against his potential success in pass protection when placing draft value on Lucas. He’s too upright as a drive blocker and too lumbering to get to lateral and second-level blocks. In pass protection, however, his length and power make him a wider target to circumvent for rushers, while his patience and core strength make him tougher to counter. His need for tight end help when protecting against true edge speed could be a catalyst for a move inside to guard. Lucas is scheme-limited but has eventual starting potential at either right tackle or guard.

There’s still plenty of time to woo scouts and GMs ahead of the NFL Draft, which runs April 28 - 30.

