Men’s basketball highlights the week in WSU athletics

The college basketball regular season is officially in the books and the Washington State men’s basketball team closed it in style. This is all you need to watch to have an idea about how the Cougs’ week went.

The Cougs capped the week with three wins — going back-to-back against Oregon State before blowing out the Ducks on Saturday.

The Pac-12 Tournament awaits beginning on Wednesday against the Cal Bears.

The women’s basketball team played its Pac-12 Tournament this week and it was a quick one-and-done appearance as the Cougs lost to Utah. The Utes went on to also upset Oregon before losing to Stanford in the finals.

WSU will now have to wait and see its postseason fate. ESPN has WSU as a No. 11 seed in its latest bracketology. The bracket will be announced on March 13.

The baseball team got off to a good start to the week with wins against Tarleton State and Texas A&M, but WSU dropped its last two games of the week, losing to Wichita State and Iowa. The Cougs mounted a comeback on Sunday against Iowa but came up short in a 6-5 loss.

The Cougs come home and open Pac-12 play this weekend with a series against Oregon State.

The tennis team dropped both of its weekend matches, losing 4-2 to Arizona State and 4-0 to Arizona. WSU will host Colorado and Utah this week.

The WSU golf team began play in the Bandon Dunes Classic on Sunday. The Cougars are tied for 10th after one round with two more to play.

The rowing team was set to compete in the Las Vegas Invitational, but it was cancelled due to high winds.

Baseball:

WSU Ninth-Inning Comeback Held Off by Iowa - Washington State University Athletics

WSU put the tying run on twice in the ninth but lost 6-5.

WSU baseball ends trip with loss to Iowa | Sports | lmtribune.com

FRISCO, Texas – The Washington State baseball team got out to a fast start Sunday, and tried to rally at the end. However, Iowa was able to rack up enough

Basketball:

Pac-12 MBB rewind: Seeds set for Las Vegas as NCAA hopes dwindle

The conference likely will send just three teams to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the past four years.