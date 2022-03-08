Mouhamed Gueye named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week once again

For the second consecutive week, Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. The Pac-12 announced the award on Monday afternoon making this his fifth Freshman of the Week award this season. He is the only Cougar basketball player to win more than two awards in a single season.

Gueye helped lead the Cougs to three wins this past week including two wins over Oregon State and one over Oregon. They now finished the regular season winning four of their last five as they prepare for the Pac-12 Tournament which begins this week with a matchup against California.

In Monday’s game in Corvallis against the Beavers, Gueye went 7-7 from the field and 5-6 from the line and finished with 19 points. He added five rebounds and two blocks in the 103-97 overtime victory. Eight of his 19 points came in the overtime period and helped jump the Cougs to a four-point lead at the start of OT. He hit a layup following the tip and then turned a turnover into two free throws to help give the Cougs their first victory in Corvallis since 2013.

In the second game against the Beavs in Pullman, he went 3-8 and hit one free throw while finishing with 7 points. He added seven rebounds, one block, and one steal in the 71-67 victory.

Gueye did not put up big numbers in the season finale against Oregon on Sunday as he played for just 10 minutes. He went 2-3 from the field and 1-3 from the line to contribute five points in the 94-74 victory. He added three rebounds and one assist while the Cougs put up the most points anyone has scored against the Ducks in a regular season game since 1994.

The Cougs and Gueye will look to continue their winning streak against California Wednesday night at 6:00 pm on Pac-12 Network. The winner of that game will go on to face UCLA in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Basketball:

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva - March 7, 2022

The Pac-12 announced its 17th and final weekly honors of the 2021-22 men’s basketball season as presented by Nextiva and voted on by media who cover the league.

Gueye nabs the final Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award

For the fifth and final time in 2021-22, freshman Mouhamed Gueye was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week as the first-year Coug took home his second-straight award of the season, this time for the week ending on March 6.

Football:

2022 Pac-12 Hall of Honor class announced

The Pac-12 Conference today announced the 2022 class to be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor, the Conference’s most prestigious recognition of the greatest on and off-field contributors to Pac-12 athletics.

Drew Bledsoe to be Inducted into Pac-12 Hall of Honor

The Pac-12 Conference today announced the 2022 class to be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor, the Conference’s most prestigious recognition of the greatest on and off-field contributors to Pac-12 athletics. Receiving the honor for Washington State this year is Cougar Hall of Famer Drew Bledsoe.

Cougar Football Game Against Utah Moved to Thursday

Washington State’s 2022 football game against Utah, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 27, the Pac-12 announced Monday.