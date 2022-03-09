Flowers, Gueye, Abogidi pick up All-Pac-12 honors

On the eve of the Pac-12 Tournament tipping off in Sin City, the conference took the opportunity to announce their annual postseason honors, as voted by the coaches. WSU was shut out of the major awards, mostly because Arizona won five of the six honors, with Stanford’s Harrison Ingram bringing home the sixth for freshman of the year. Despite that, a trio of WSU players did pick up honors.

That group was led by the team’s breakout star of the season, fifth-year transfer Michael Flowers who was named to the all-conference second team. The guard made the most of his only season on the Palouse. The transfer from South Alabama finished ninth in the Pac-12, averaging more than 14 points per game. He also led the conference in three-point shooting with nearly 3 per game on 39% shooting. He also quickly picked up the role of locker room leader in his short tenure in the crimson and gray. Nothing showed just how much he was loved like the team’s reaction to him during Saturday’s senior day ceremony.

Mike Flowers:

"That's a special moment. That wasn't planned. It was something that just happened. I appreciate them. These are my brothers. I love 'em. We're trying to keep playing, so let's keep it going." https://t.co/aG89X2bzDH — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) March 6, 2022

Another first-year WSU star, Mouhamed Gueye, was also recognized by the conference Tuesday. While he did fall short of the conference’s freshman of the year honor, the five-time freshman of the week was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. Gueye entered WSU as one of the top-ranked recruits in program history, and he showed his potential all season long and kicked things into gear once conference play started. The freshman scored nearly 9 points per game on 52% shooting while pulling down 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. With the all-freshman honor, Gueye becomes the 14th WSU player to make the list and the first since... Well... Some guy named Efe Abogidi last season.

Speaking of Abogidi, WSU’s sophomore star picked up more honors this season, getting the nod for the Pac-12 all-defense honorable mention. As a team, WSU was one of the best defensive teams in the nation, allowing just over 65 points per game, and Abogidi was a major part of that. He finished second in the Pac-12 with 1.7 blocks per game and, with 54 total blocks, currently ranks sixth in WSU’s all-time single season record book.

Of course, Abogidi and the rest of the Cougs still have at least one more chance to add to their totals. They’ll tip-off Pac-12 Tournament play as a 7 seed later tonight against Cal at 6 p.m. in Las Vegas. With a win, they will face off with UCLA Thursday night. Both games will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network with the one and only Bill Walton on the call alongside Ted Robinson.

Jake Dickert and the Cougs have unveiled their spring football schedule. Practice will start on March 23 and continue every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday after that, capping off with the Crimson and Gray Game in Pullman on April 23 at 3 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

