Cougar baseball takes the series against No. 9 Arizona

It’s been a tough start to the season for the WSU baseball team, but you would never know by just watching them this weekend. The Cougs entered their weekend series at No. 9 Arizona with 11 losses in their last 12 games.

So they promptly took two of three from the Wildcats to win their first road series at Arizona since 2014.

WSU used offensive rallies to win on Friday and Saturday, securing the series win. They scored a pair of late runs on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough for the sweep as Arizona took the finale 5-2.

The Cougars have now won three of their last five with four of those five games against top 15 programs. WSU sits at 12-19 on the season, but three of those 12 wins are against opponents ranked No. 9 or better.

WSU returns to Pullman this week where the Cougs will host California for three games. The Bears are currently 15-16 on the season, and another series victory would go a long way to turning the season around for the Cougs.

*****

The WSU tennis team dropped both of its matches against California and Stanford this weekend, but it wasn’t without one very impressive performance from senior Michaela Bayerlova:

Michaela completes a straight-set, 6-2, 6-4, win over the nation's 14th-ranked player, Stanford's Connie Ma. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/bEUYPa8lTr — WSU Cougar Tennis (@WSUCOUGARTENNIS) April 10, 2022

The rowing team and track & field teams were also in action over the weekend.

Cougs Defeat a Pair of Top-20 Teams on Day Two of Pac-12 Invitational



: https://t.co/bgaBZQmXnq#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/TESlNidyDV — WSU Rowing (@WSUCougarRowing) April 11, 2022

The Washington State men's and women's track and field teams recorded 13 top-three event finishes, and four event wins Friday, April 8, at the Whitworth Peace Meet in Spokane, Washington.

https://t.co/rNzlKtFQwa#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/vxaT9cbYLf — Washington State XC/TF (@WSUCougarXCTF) April 9, 2022

