Michael Flowers invited to play in Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Michael Flowers spent just one season in the Crimson and Gray for WSU but, in that short time, Flowers made a splash for the Cougs. The transfer senior quickly stepped into a leadership role and broke his way into a record books. Now, after impressing in Pullman, Flowers is getting a shot to do the same in front of pro scouts.

Flowers has been invited to play in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a.k.a. the PIT, in Virginia starting this afternoon through April 16. The fifth-year player is one of 64 college seniors selected to play in the event and will be a part of the Sales Systems, Ltd. team. The PIT is the oldest amateur basketball tournament in the country and gives seniors the chance to square off against each other in front of professional scouts from both the NBA as well as teams overseas.

Flowers came to WSU last offseason after a roller coaster college career that saw the Michigan-native play for three different programs. After stops at Western Michigan and South Alabama, Flowers made his way to the Pac-12 and showed his potential. Flowers earned second team all-conference honors and led the Cougs to a 22-15 record on their way to a berth in the NIT semifinals. Of course, Flowers will also go down in history as the program’s single-season three-point leader, knocking down 100 three-pointers to pass Klay Thompson’s mark.

Flowers will hit the court in the PIT for the first time on Thursday night at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia. Tip-off is set for 4 o’clock pacific time and can be streamed on PrepSpin for the low price of $40 for a tournament pass.

Flowers invited to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

