WSU Tennis hosts UW for senior day

Good late morning/early afternoon Coug fans!

I hope everyone is having a wonderful week. I know all you Pacific Northwest locals have had a bit more than you bargained for in terms of the old saying “April Showers bring May Flowers”- sending warm weather your way I hope!

Today, at 1:15pm PT, your favorite tennis team takes on University of Washington for senior day!

This is a bittersweet day, as it gives an opportunity to celebrate some of our shining stars this season, but it’s also time to say goodbye. As you’ve read, Michaela Bayerlova and Savanna Ly-Nguyen have had nothing short of a stellar impact on both the season, and the program.

Let’s break it down for our seniors before we take a peak at UW, shall we?

Bayerlova has 89 career wins at Washington State, which puts her at No. 8 all time in school history. She is one win away from reaching No. 7, and I’m simply not going to say anything else in the event that one win needed happens, today, against... Yeah. You get it.

She is also ranted No. 41 overall, hopping straight from her old spot at No. 71. How did this happen, you ask? By beating No. 10 Connie Ma and Haley Giavara of Stanford and Cal, respectively. Bayerlova is also well regarded in the Women’s Tennis Association, where she is currently ranked 513- this score puts her in the top three of her fellow college peers- worldwide.

Savanna Ly-Nguyen has also had a wonderful career at WSU, obtaining 20 singles wins this season alone. During her time donning the Crimson and Gray, she is known for her junior season upset of No. 15 USC, which brought the score to 4-3. This was the second school victory over USC in program history. Her season wins have gone up by two each new year, starting the streak Ly-Nguyen went 16-10 in singles her sophomore season, improving to 18-6 her junior, and finally reaching 20 singles wins this season. Hopefully she gets the opportunity to make that ‘0’ a ‘1’.

Tragically I suppose it’s time to take a look at the enemy.

UW Tennis is currently going 13-9 overall, 4-5 in conference play. They are also coming off a five match losing streak, however their PCT sits at .444- compared to our .111.

UW’s stellar singles player is Vanessa Wong, who pairs in doubles with a former Washington State player, Hikaru Sato. I suppose Noah Williams isn’t the only Coug to cross the state, huh? (Too soon?)

Unfortunately, UW leads the series 50-11. However, there’s no time like the present to snap that streak, and I believe in the power of Bayerlova.

If you’re able to make it at 1:15 for the senior ceremony, I implore you to do so! It’s held at at the Simmelink Tennis Courts at Hollingbery Fieldhouse.

This is such a fun program and I have loved getting a closer look at them this season. I look forward to keeping a close eye on them next season as well. The match does officially start at 1:30, and you can follow along on twitter by following @WSUCougarTennis, or enjoy live score updates here: https://www.statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=wast

Go Cougs!

Links

Ulloa-Daza Highlights Cougs Success In Long Beach - Washington State University Athletics

LONG BEACH, Calif.— Sophomore Carolina Ulloa-Daza highlighted the day for the Washington State women's track and field team at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate,

Thursday’s Baseball Game Against Cal Postponed - Washington State University Athletics

The teams will play a doubleheader Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Rono and Lindgren Elected to USTFCCCA Hall of Fame - Washington State University Athletics

NEW ORLEANS- The USTFCCCA announced on Thursday that former world record holders and Washington State track & field All-Americans, Henry Rono ('81), and Gerry Lindgren

Cougars Host Washington on Senior Day - Washington State University Athletics

Seniors Michaela Bayerlova and Savanna Ly-Nguyen will be honored in a pre-match ceremony at 1:15 at Hollingbery Fieldhouse.

Washington State spring camp notebook: Cougs developing dependable receiving options | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football team is putting an emphasis on developing depth at its receiver positions this spring.

WSU Baseball team makes the most out of their postponed game - YakTriNews.com