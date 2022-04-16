Efe Abogidi enters the transfer portal

On Tuesday, Efe Abogidi announced he would declare for the NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility. On Friday, we learned that college eligibility won’t involve WSU, as Abogidi announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Thank you from the Bottom of my heart…



- #0 out ✨ pic.twitter.com/8H6GF3Y5dE — Efe Abogidi (@EAbogidi) April 15, 2022

Abogidi, who averaged 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, has two years of eligibility remaining. He could impress scouts enough that he stays in the NBA Draft, but he could also transfer to another team or play overseas. Should anyone wish that someone would have stepped up with some NIL deal for Abogidi, remember: foreign players aren’t eligible for NIL deals, which is a shame.

This leaves with WSU featuring two big men in Dishon Jackson and Mouhamed Gueye. As Bryce pointed out this week, there are plenty of options in the transfer portal. Whether Kyle Smith and Co. land any of them remains to be seen.

WSU could land a high school recruit, too, as Bryce pointed out. I mean, how does a four-star, seven-footer sound? Because one of them—Adrame Diongue—visited Pullman on Wednesday. Hope he’s OK with snow in April!

With Abogidi’s departure, WSU has four scholarships available for next season, so Smith will definitely be busy this spring and summer.

So fare thee well, Abogidi. We’ll always have this:

Baseball splits a Friday doubleheader

Game 1: Awesome.

BALL GAME! COUGS WIN and take game 1 of the DH!



Cole McMillan | 5 IP, 1 ER, 5 K, W

Jacob McKeon | 2B, 3B, 2 RBI

Nate Swarts | 2-run HR

Chase Grillo | 2 IP, 4 K, SAVE#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/XzZAkR5XrN — Washington State Baseball (@wsucougarbsb) April 15, 2022

Game 2: Not awesome.

Final from Bailey-Brayton.



We split the DH with Cal. Series-finale set for 11 am Saturday. pic.twitter.com/1khaeIWreu — Washington State Baseball (@wsucougarbsb) April 16, 2022

Cougars Back McMillan, Split Doubleheader Against Cal - Washington State University Athletics

WSU split a DH with Cal after taking game one 4-1.

Cougs win the tennis version of the Apple Cup

That moment when you win the #BoeingAppleCup against No. 32 Washington #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/5VgNM4U0l7 — WSU Cougar Tennis (@WSUCOUGARTENNIS) April 16, 2022

Cougars Post 4-3 Victory over No. 32 Washington on Senior Day - Washington State University Athletics

Sophomore Fifa Kumhom provides the heroics with a three-set win at No. 5 singles to seal the victory.

Cougs End Day One of the Big Ten Invitational - Washington State University Athletics

SARASOTA, Fla. – The No. 19-ranked Washington State rowing team saw its second varsity four boat pick up a win in its second race of the afternoon to highlight the first day of racing for the Cougars at the Big Ten Invitational.

Women's Golf Heads to Eugene Monday for the 2022 Pac-12 Championships - Washington State University Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. – Championship season is here for the Washington State women's golf team, as the Cougars head to the Beaver State to play in the 2022 Pac-12 Women's Golf Championships.