The final week of spring football

The Washington State Cougar football team has been in spring practice for nearly a month, but the Cougs will only be on the field three more times prior to fall camp.

Following its scrimmage on Saturday, WSU has now completed 10 practices and two scrimmages since spring football began in late March. The Cougs will hit the practice field again on Tuesday and Thursday this week before closing out the spring session with the Spring Game on Saturday.

From there, we won’t see the Cougs on the field again before fall, but there will be plenty going on. As WSU proved recently with the addition of lineman Grant Stephens, the 2022 roster is still a work in progress. We could see more players come and go in the months leading up to fall camp.

Until then, Coug fans will get their final spring look at this group this week, culminating on Saturday.

Elsewhere around WSU athletics, the track and field team was very busy, competing in multiple events. The WSU baseball team took the first game against Cal, but dropped the next two of the series and the WSU tennis team had a pretty solid week.

Cougars take the Boeing Apple Cup series for tennis, winning 4-3 Friday over No. 32 Washington.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Tu7YQGmXaz — WSU Cougar Tennis (@WSUCOUGARTENNIS) April 16, 2022

Baseball:

WSU baseball lets one get away from it vs. Cal | Sports | lmtribune.com

PULLMAN — On getaway day, the Washington State baseball team allowed one to get away from it.

Football:

Pac-12 football: Each teams biggest trap game in 2022

Game: at Arizona, Nov. 19

Washington State knocked off Washington in the Apple Cup last season, and then its fans stormed the field despite the game being played on the road.

Track & Field:

Cougs Record 11 Top-10 Finishes At The Mt. SAC Relays - Washington State University Athletics

WALNUT, Calif.— Freshman Mevin Jelagat's 10,000m freshman record highlighted the Washington State men's and women's track and field teams performance at the Mt.