Jinyu Wu tied for ninth after day one of Pac-12 golf championships

Redshirt freshman Jinyu Wu finished day one of the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Golf Championships tied for 9th place. After shooting a one-over 73 during the first round, she will now look to catch up to USC’s Brianna Navarrosa, who shot a 70 and sits at the top of the leaderboard.

The Pac-12 tournament this year is held at Eugene Country Club in Oregon. Wu is joined by seniors Darcy Habgood and Amy Chu, junior Jiye Ham, and freshman Madelyn Gamble for this tournament. These five make up a team that are currently tied for ninth with Arizona who also shoot a 17-over, 305 as a team. Stanford sits at the top of the team leaderboard after shooting a combined 290 after day one.

Originally from Shanghai, China, Wu began the day on the tenth hole and shot par for her first five holes before going bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey to finish out her first nine. She finished out her round with two more bogeys and a birdie to finish one-over.

There are currently five golfers who sit tied for ninth at 73, four are tied for fifth at 72, three tied for second with a 71, and Navarrosa atop the leaderboard with the 70.

Wu will tee off today at 10:41 am with Arizona’s Carolina Melgrati, who also shot a 73 Monday, and California’s Mika Jin who shot a 77 and is tied for 37th.

For a complete list of standings and pairings for round two, click here.

*****

Golf:

Wu Tied for Ninth at the Pac-12 Championships at the End of Round One

Washington State women’s golf redshirt freshman Jinyu Wu finished her first round at the 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Golf Championships placed inside the top-10 on the player leaderboard, as Wu carded 1-over; 73 through her first 18 holes of play at the Eugene Country Club to end the day tied for ninth.

Football:

REDBLACKS SIGN ’21 PICK MATTHEW DERKS, 2 OTHERS

The Ottawa REDBLACKS made three more additions to the offensive side of the ball on Monday, signing offensive linemen Matthew Derks and Obinna Nwankwo, as well as receiver Brandon Arconado.

Track and Field:

Cougs Record 11 Top-10 Finishes At The Mt. SAC Relays

Freshman Mevin Jelagat’s 10,000m freshman record highlighted the Washington State men’s and women’s track and field teams performance at the Mt. SAC Relays, as Cougars claimed 11 top-10 finishes to close out their trip to California.

Non Athletics News:

WSU Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture gets $20M donation

A $20 million donation will help support the success of the next generation of students at Washington State University’s (WSU) Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture. The gift, which is the largest in the university’s history, comes from Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL).