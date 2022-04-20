Cougar baseball heads west for 4-game road trip

It’s been a rough season for Cougar baseball. The team lost 10 of their first 11 conference games to start Pac-12 play and looked lost as they made the trip to Arizona to take on the 9th ranked Wildcats. But, that’s where things turned around for WSU. The Cougs ran away from Arizona 11-5 on April 8 and picked up a 6-5 win the next night to win the series.

Despite losing game three in Tucson, the Cougs had to be feeling good... That is until coming home to host Cal. The Bears took two out of three in Pullman, including a 16-4 drubbing in game two of a doubleheader Friday night.

WSU will now hit the road once again to look to get back on track. The Cougs start a 4-game road trip this afternoon in Bellevue against Seattle U. This one is a makeup of a scheduled March 15 matchup against the Redhawks that was called off because of rain.

Much like the Cougs, it has also been a tough campaign for Seattle U. The Redhawks are 9-22 this season and have lost 11 of their last 13. They have a good opportunity, however, to turn things around over the next few weeks as they kick off a 7-game homestand.

The Cougs would love to pick up a win tonight before heading to Oregon for three this weekend. First pitch against Seattle U set for tonight at 3 p.m. in Bellevue. You can watch a live stream on the Seattle U website here.

