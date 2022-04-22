WSU baseball enters Duck country

Good morning, Coug fans!

By the time you read this, I am likely in the car with my dear friend and fellow CougCenter writer, Mr. Craig Powers, to go get absolutely ridiculous at the Spring Football game. To say we’re excited is an understatement!

But, why stop the excitement there when I can easily be excited for our favorite Washington State baseball team as they take on the University of Oregon Ducks down in Eugene this weekend.

Now Emma, why are you so excited about that? Well, for starters, WSU leads the series 156-132-1, including a 41-23 record in Eugene. However, Oregon is currently 25-11, going 10-5 in conference. This has the edge over our 5-13 conference play record, but there’s still plenty of time for that to change.

For some more unfortunate Oregon stats, the team’s batting average is .310, which threatens to break some of their school records. We will likely see a lot of outfielder Tanner Smith, who has 137 career runs. Smith trails Colby Shade for batting this season, Shade who is currently averaging .344 compared to Smith’s .323.

It’s likely we’ll see RJ Gordon, Isaac Ayon, or Jace Stoffal on the mound for the Ducks. Gordon’s ERA is a 5.79, a 5.63 or a 5.44 depending on where you look for Ayon, and a 9.00 for Stoffal. On Oregon’s probable starters PDF, it outlines some success for each of these players, despite their 2022 Cumulative Statistics running slightly different numbers. I also question if we’ll see Matt Dallas, who has an ERA of 3.25 and has pitched 27.2 innings this season.

While our standings in the Pac 12 are not ideal, and Oregon is currently number 2, I am choosing optimism this weekend. The games begin today at 6 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at noon. If you’d like to tune in, the games will be live streamed via the Oregon Live Stream, which is found on the Pac 12 website.

I hope everyone, especially WSU Baseball, has a great weekend, and I look forward to perhaps seeing some of you out and about in Pullman! Go Cougs!

Links

Cougars Advance at Pac-12’s with Win over No. 35 Washington - Washington State University Athletics

WSU tops Huskies for second time in last five days.

Cougar Offense Heats Up in Road Win over Seattle U - Washington State University Athletics

WSU tallied 14 hits in the 11-6 win Wednesday.

Habgood Collects a Top-10 Finish at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships - Washington State University Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. – Senior Darcy Habgood became the first Washington State women's golfer to post a top-10 finish at the Pac-12 Championships in over a decade, as the

Men's Golf Heads to Provo this Weekend for the 2022 PING Cougar Classic - Washington State University Athletics

PROVO, Utah – The Washington State men's golf team heads out on its final road trip of the 2021-22 regular season, as the Cougars open the two-tournament trip this

Cougs Ready For First Home Meet Of The Outdoor Season - Washington State University Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash.— The Washington State men's and women's track and field teams will compete for the first time at the Mooberry Track and Field Complex since 2018,

Michaela Bayerlova Named Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year - Washington State University Athletics

Pac-12 honor one of many in 2022 for WSU's fifth-year senior.

No. 16 UCLA Hands Cougars 4-1 Defeat - Washington State University Athletics

Freshman Elyse Tse provides Cougars lone victory.

WSU Continues Road Trip With Weekend Series at No. 10 Oregon - Washington State University Athletics

The series begins Friday.

'He put his mind to it and made it happen': Spokane's Armani Marsh a model of consistency for Washington State secondary | Washington State University | khq.com

From local walk-on to power-conference standout – Armani Marsh’s success story is a result of internal motivation.

Washington State lineman Sam Carrell enters transfer portal | Washington State University | khq.com

Sam Carrell, who decommitted from Baylor to sign with Washington State in late 2020, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Washington State spring camp notebook: Cougar secondary taking shape | Washington State University | khq.com

PULLMAN – When Jaylen Watson declared for the NFL draft at the end of the 2021 regular season, Washington State’s secondary lost its most dependable cornerback and the undisputed leader