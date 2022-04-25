Mouhamed Gueye declares for the NBA Draft, retains eligibility

For the second time this offseason, a Washington State big man decided to test the NBA waters as freshman Mouhamed Gueye announced he would join Efe Abogidi in declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

This doesn’t mean Gueye’s career at Washington State is finished as he is retaining his eligibility in the process. Going through the NBA Draft process is a smart move for any player with NBA potential as they get valuable feedback and can continue to work on their game. There is also the chance a team likes the player enough to make a draft promise.

The 6’11 Gueye is definitely on the NBA radar but is likely not currently a lock for the first round. That doesn’t mean an NBA team won’t fall in love with his potential and pick him or promise to pick him. However, it seems more likely he will eventually withdraw and play another year of college. Gueye is young for his class and could boost his professional stock significantly with a year of growth and development.

This is a very similar process that Abogidi started, however, his NBA Draft declaration was followed by entry into the transfer portal a few days later. That will likely cause a few nervous days for Cougar fans as they await a worst-case scenario with Gueye. They won’t have to wait long for any news there as players have until May 1 to enter the transfer portal and be eligible to play immediately next season without a waiver. If Gueye is also going to test his options we will likely know this week.

The news on Sunday means two-thirds of WSU’s frontcourt is currently declared for the NBA Draft. With Abogidi seemingly not returning, Gueye’s status will be pivotal to the Cougars' success next season. WSU is also recruiting 7-footer Adrame Diongue. He appears to be nearing a college decision and that choice, along with Gueye’s status will have a major impact on the outlook of the 2022-23 season.

Men’s basketball:

Baseball:

Football:

