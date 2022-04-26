Washington State set to host #11 Gonzaga

After a series win over 10th ranked Oregon, Washington State looks to keep up the hot streak against ranked opponents as they host 11th ranked Gonzaga. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 at Bailey-Brayton field. This is the final game of the two-game season series against the Zags.

The Cougs are coming off of a road-series win over Oregon that included two extra inning games. The series began on Friday with the Cougs holding a 7-2 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. The Ducks rallied off five runs to tie the game up and then hit four straight singles in the bottom of the tenth to win the game 8-7. Saturday’s 10-8 victory was the Cougs fourth victory over a ranked opponent this year and set them up for a series win on Sunday.

After falling to a quick 6-0 deficit after two innings, the Cougs had a big hill to climb and scored three runs in the 6th, twice in the 8th, and twice in the 9th to tie it up at 7 before a bases loaded walk in the 10th to win the game. The victory over the Ducks gave the Cougs their second road series win over a top-10 program this year, the first time in school history.

Last time out against the Zags, the Cougs used nine pitchers in a 12-0 loss. The loss marked the fourth consecutive loss to the zags with the last win coming in 2019.

Also on Monday, the Pac-12 announced that Jacob McKeon was named Pac-12 Player of the Week. McKeon finished his week hitting .529 with two doubles, three homeruns, and 10 RBI’s.

After the game today, McKeon and the Cougs will host USC for a three game series this beginning Friday.

Baseball:

Football:

Pac-12 football: Winners and losers following five months of transfer portal insanity

Since the end of the regular season, 243 football players have passed through the transfer portal on their way out of or into the Pac-12.

Basketball:

After impressive freshman season with WSU men’s basketball, Mouhamed Gueye declares for NBA draft

The big man from Senegal, who picked up the sport about five years ago, declared for the NBA draft on Sunday afternoon after an impressive freshman season at Washington State.

Golf:

Cougs Wrap Up Day One at the Pac-12 Championships

Washington State men’s golf redshirt senior Max Sekulic ended the first day of the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Golf Championships inside the top-40 on the player leaderboard, as the Rycroft, Canada native carded 4-over 146 to sit in a tie for 34th through two rounds of play.

Academics:

Academic Services Announces April Student-Athletes of the Month

Washington State women’s track and field’s Amy Kraemer and baseball’s Jack Smith have been named the Academic Services Student-Athletes of the Month for April 2022