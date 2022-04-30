Seattle Seahawks draft Abe Lucas in the third round

Abraham Lucas, the stout, four-year offensive tackle at Washington State, gets to live out his NFL dream close to home. The Seattle Seahawks selected Lucas with the 72nd pick of the draft yesterday. The Everett native, who had some first round attributes, will get a chance to play in the NFL about 26 miles from where he played his high school football.

Lucas was the eighth offensive tackle to be drafted and is Seattle’s second Mike Leach-coached offensive tackle taken in the draft. He’s the fist Coug drafted by the Seahawks since Marcus Trufant went in the first round in 2003.

Lucas was the Coug expected to be drafted on day one or two, and two other Cougs are still on the board. Jaylen Watson, who some pegged as a third round pick, should hear his name today. Max Borghi is kind of a wild card. It’s possible he goes in a later round, and it’s possible he is among the post-draft free agents. We’ll know by the end of today.

It’s Transfer Portal Season

The sun is here, higher temps are on the horizon, the grass is fertilized, and flowers are blooming, and college athletes are entering the transfer portal—all telltale sings of spring. The eyebrow raiser this week was WSU guard Tyrell Roberts putting his hame in the portal.

And since spring football has ended some football players, including backup quarterback and near-Sun Bowl hero Victor Gabalis, have announced their intentions to transfer elsewhere.

Panic, don’t panic, whatever. Best of luck to all who shall transfer. Just don’t got o UW.

Baseball drops series opener

The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

