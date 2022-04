Photo Gallery: Xavier wins 2022 NIT over Texas A&M

From 32 teams down to one, the Xavier Musketeers were crowned 2022 NIT champions on Thursday in a thrilling matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies at Madison Square Garden. Jack Nunge’s clutch mid-range jumper with 3.1 seconds remaining was the dagger that hoisted Xavier on top for their first NIT championship since 1958 and second title in program history.

While Washington State fell short against the Aggies in the semi-finals, I decided to stick around and was in the building, capturing the championship moments in the Big Apple.

Texas A&M led by as as much as 10 in the first 20 minutes, but the second half was neck-and-neck with no team leading by more than five points in the final 12 minutes. The stars of both programs shined brightly, as the Musketeers’ top 2 scorers recorded double digit performances (Nunge 15, Jones 21) and the Aggies leader — Quenten Jackson — led the entire court with 23 points. Congratulations to the Xavier Musketeers of the Big East conference for a historic run!

Make sure to click the link below to check out the Semi-final gallery between the Washington State University Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies!

