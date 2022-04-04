Cougar baseball ends the weekend with a win

The Washington State baseball team rallied on Sunday for a much-needed win on Sunday. The Cougs used a 3-run rally in the ninth inning to defeat Utah 4-3 and snap a 10-game losing streak.

It’s been a challenging couple of week for WSU who, despite taking a game against No. 4 Oregon State early in the season, have struggled to get in the win column recently.

The good news for the Cougars is you can’t start a winning streak until you win at least one, and the Cougs will waste no time trying to make it two in a row with a game against Gonzaga on Tuesday. Following that, WSU will head to Arizona to face the Wildcats for a weekend series.

Around WSU athletics, the rowing and track and field teams both had nice showings while the tennis team was unable to come away with a win on its LA trip.

The Washington State men's and women's track and field team recorded eight event wins and posted 16 top-three finishes as multiple Cougs turned in record-setting performances at the Hayward Premiere in Eugene, Oregon.



This week will be another busy week with women’s golf joining baseball, track, rowing, tennis and spring soccer on the schedule.

Women’s basketball:

Washington State’s women’s basketball team set aside some time to reflect on its past two seasons – the best two-year run in program history by a long shot.

Baseball:

Track:

Football:

