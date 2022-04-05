The Washington State baseball team will take the hour and a half trip north up 195 to Spokane to take on 15th ranked Gonzaga today at 6:00 pm. The game will be televised on SWX. The Cougs are coming off a walk-off win over Utah this past weekend but have really struggled recently finding a win. The win broke a 10-game losing streak and hopefully gives them some confidence to get back to winning.

Fridays game against the Utes included a comeback that fell short as they scored four in the bottom of the ninth but would end up losing 10-9 and stranding the tying run on second. The Utes took off early as they hit three homeruns in a six-run second inning. They picked right up where they left off on Saturday and held a 10-0 lead heading into the seventh inning. The Cougs were able to put a few runs up on the board in the seventh and eighth innings but would drop the second game of the series by a score of 10-3.

The series finale on Sunday was a little different as a majority of the scoring came late in the final few innings of the game. The Cougs held a 2-1 lead before Utah put three more on the board in the seventh and eighth and led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Cougars finally had some luck go their way as Keith Jones II got on base after a walk. Justin Van De Brake beat out an infield single before they both moved up a base after a throwing error. Jones II would score next as the Utah pitcher balked and Van De Brake moved up to third. Jacob McKeon took a 1-1 pitch to right field that would tie the game up at 4. Jake Meyer then hit a double to right that scored McKeon and won the game for the Cougs.

Gonzaga (18-7) is coming off of back-to-back 2-1 series wins over BYU and Pepperdine and recently beat Oregon 9-5 a few weeks ago.

Head-to-head, the Zags have had the Cougs number the past few years as they have won seven of the last 10 meetings and have outscored the Cougs 31-8 in the last three matchups. The last Cougar win came in 2019 in a 9-5 victory in Spokane.

*****

Baseball:

Cougars Face No. 15 Gonzaga Tuesday in Spokane

Washington State heads to Spokane for a Tuesday night matchup against No. 15 Gonzaga. First pitch is set 6 p.m. on SWX TV.

Gonzaga baseball, in midst of impressive start, set to host underperforming Washington State

Ahead of their midseason meeting, the two Division I baseball programs in Eastern Washington have had contrasting starts to the year.

Volleyball:

Volleyball set to play two spring matches

Getting back on the court for the first time since their program record sixth-straight trip to NCAA Tournament in December the Cougars have scheduled a pair of spring matches that will pit them against some familiar faces while playing at neutral sites around the area. The Cougs will play twice against Boise State (April 10) and Oregon State (April 23).

Basketball:

‘This team is hungry and not satisfied’: Winning in the NCAA Tournament the next step for Washington State

Washington State’s women’s basketball team set aside some time to reflect on its past two seasons – the best two-year run in program history by a long shot.

Golf:

Two Coug Golfers Sit Inside Top-50 at the End of Day One of the Silverado Showdown

The Washington State women’s golf team ended the first round of the 2022 Silverado Showdown Monday, April 4, with two golfers sitting inside the top-50 on the player leaderboard.