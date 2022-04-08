WSU Tennis hosts Stanford and Cal after a long road stretch

Good morning, Coug fans!

Your favorite tennis team, the Washington State Cougars, are finally home after a stretch of road games, beginning with Gonzaga on March 18th. While the last three matches did not turn in WSU’s favor, perhaps being home will turn the tides!

The Cougs host Cal and Stanford this weekend, taking on Cal at 1:30PT today, and Stanford at 10:00am PT on Sunday. The Cougs are currently 6-12, going 1-8 during away matches. However, on their own court, they hold it down with 5-1.

Kicking things off with Cal, the Bears are currently 12-6, going 4-3 away. They’re currently ranked at No. 9, and have some strong individual players. For singles, Jessica Alsola is ranked 50th in the country, and when she’s paired with her doubles partner, Katja Wiersholm, the duo ranks at 33. Alsola has gone 29-6 overall, and Wiersholm holds a 19-1. Together, the pair has gone 8-0 this season. Very much not ideal.

Cal also has Hailey Giavara and Valentina Invanov, who are ranked 31 together, and have gone 15-6 this season. Giavara occasionally kicks things off, and during her first match has gone 7-10 this season, so here’s hoping she starts things off on the wrong foot.

Stanford is up next, they’re coming to the Palouse with a 12-4 record this season, 5-1 in conference, and ranked 17th. If you go to Stanford’s website, they haven’t updated their tennis page since the 2018-19 team went 28-1, and won every conference match. I, too, would be proud of that record, but it makes me wonder if hypothetically, Stanford just doesn’t want to keep track of anything after 2019- and honestly, I can’t blame them for that either.

However, this season is another story. Last week, the Cardinal took down Arizona 7-0, and lost to Arizona State 4-2. Their top two talents are freshman, Connie Ma (who is currently ranked 14th) and Alexandra Yepifanova (ranked 20th).

Our own Michaela Bayerlova continues to crush it, going 14-2 this season, and currently ties the 10th all time career victories on school record.

Hopefully being at home will change the pace for our Cougs! This weekend and next, which contains the tennis Apple Cup, are the last stretch of matches before the Pac-12 Championships, so soak up all the tennis you can now before next season. Go Cougs!

