WSU baseball alum Damon Jones makes the Phillies’ opening day roster

Good morning Coug fans. This weekend is among the greatest sports weekends, at least in my household. We have The Masters, MLB’s opening day and the Frozen Four all happening at the same time. It’s glorious.

Speaking of MLB’s opening day, a bunch of former Cougs are on professional rosters across the U.S., with Damon Jones leading the way. Jones made the Philadelphia Phillies’ opening day roster:

Jones appeared in one game last season for the Phillies, lasting just a third of an inning and giving up one hit. Let’s hope he can stick around this season. The 27-year-old from Twin Falls, Idaho (shoutout!) last pitched for WSU in 2017 and has bounced around the minors since.

Other former Cougs starting their seasons in the pro ranks include:

Nick Tanielu , Round Rock Express, Triple-A

, Round Rock Express, Triple-A Ryan Walker , Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A

, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Shane Mattheny , Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A

, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Andres Alvarez , Altoona Curve, Double-A

, Altoona Curve, Double-A Scotty Sunitsch , Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A

, Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A Kyle Manzardo, Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A

Best of luck to these former Cougs.

Baseball wins at no. 9 Arizona

As for the current version of WSU baseball, they went to Tucson to battle the no. 9 team in the nation and, despite giving up a first inning grand slam, upset the Arizona Wildcats 11-5. The WSU offense finally woke up and exploded for five runs in the third, three in the fourth and three more over the fifth and sixth.

Cole McMillan pitched into the sixth and got the win. All nine starters for WSU collected hits. The series continues today in Tucson.

Cougar Bats Back McMillan, Take Opener at No. 9 Arizona - Washington State University Athletics

The Cougars won 11-5 Friday.

Links

Washington State spring camp notebook: Overhauled offensive line 'finding the right combination' | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Three players appear to have locked up starting roles on Washington State’s overhauled offensive line.

In-state athlete Trey Leckner commits to Washington State | The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s first commitment of its 2023 recruiting class comes from one of the top prep talents in the state.

McAlvey, Hughes, Rodgers, And Pace Record Wins In Spokane - Washington State University Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State men's and women's track and field teams recorded 13 top-three event finishes, and four event wins Friday, April 8.

No. 9 Cal Escapes with 4-3 Win over Cougars - Washington State University Athletics

Seniors Michaela Bayerlova and Savanna Ly-Nguyen capture singles and doubles victories for WSU.