WSU baseball set to open road trip tonight at UC Riverside

As the old saying goes, it’s not how you start... But how you finish. WSU baseball has taken that adage to heart.

At the start of last month, the Cougars were riding a 10-game skid and staring at a 9-17 record. I was looking like a slog to the finish line for the Cougs... But that’s when they turned things around. Since that point, WSU is 13-6 and have won five-in-a-row. That streak includes a series victory over USC — WSU’s first series win over the Trojans in nearly a decade. The Cougs followed up a series win over USC, with a series sweep over Utah Valley last weekend in Pullman, outscoring the Wolverines 29-10.

WSU is on a roll, and now they’re hitting the road looking to keep things going. The team is set to face off with UCLA this weekend, but before heading to Westwood, the Cougs will make a pit stop in Riverside tonight.

WSU will visit UC Riverside for their second-to-last non-conference game of the season. The Cougs will look to take advantage of a UCR team having a rough season. The Highlanders enter the week with a 7-36 record overall and a 3-21 record in Big West play and will be looking to end a six-game skid.

Washington State, meanwhile, has a chance to get back to the .500 mark for the first time since March 19. The team has been led by Jack Smith, who enters the week second in the Pac-12 with a .373 batting average. He also leads the team in doubles and RBI. Smith is also looking to extend his streak of back-to-back four hit games recorded over the weekend.

First pitch against UCR is set for 6 p.m. with live coverage on ESPN+.

