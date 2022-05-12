WSU football adds transfers Cam Lampkin, Rob Ferrel

The Washington State Cougars added a pair of transfers for the 2022 football season on Wednesday when they announced the signings of former Utah State cornerback Cam Lampkin and former Incarnate Word wide receiver Rob Ferrel.

Lampkin will be returning to Pullman after playing in the Aggies’ 2021 win against the Cougars at Gesa Field; he joins a defensive backfield that is retooling after numerous departures. While Derrick Langford Jr. would seem to be locked in at one corner position, the other side would seem to still be up for grabs and present an opportunity for Lampkin.

He has three seasons to play two.

Standing 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Lampkin started 19 games at Utah State, including 13 last season, where he finished with 43 tackles and a team-high tying six pass breakups. He was a low three-star commit out of high school.

Ferrel, meanwhile, travels to Pullman as a grad transfer with a lot of intimate knowledge of the Cougars’ new offense: He played the past two seasons under Eric Morris at Incarnate Word and caught his passes from new WSU quarterback Cam Ward. Last season, he caught 74 passes for 815 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a pair of games with 10-plus receptions.

Measuring 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Ferrel plays inside receiver and has one season of eligibility remaining. When you watch Cam Ward’s highlights, you’ll see plenty of Ferrel (No. 12):

As we well know, you can never have enough receivers in an Air Raid offense, and it certainly doesn’t hurt to add someone who knows the offense inside and out. Ferrel will likely get plenty of opportunities to catch balls, even if he’ll be hard pressed to overtake Renard Bell or Lincoln Victor as one of the starters inside.

Incidentally, Ferrel’s journey has been a long one:

The Reed High product began his college career at College of the Redwoods in 2017. He then walked on at Nevada in 2018 and played in 2019 at El Camino College, where he was named All-American first-team offense as an all-purpose player. From there, Ferrel transferred to FCS school Incarnate Word where he played for two seasons (2020-21). And Tuesday night, he committed to Washington State, his fifth college in the last six seasons.

Welcome to both. Go Cougs!

BASEBALL WINS AGAIN!

WSU’s remarkable resurgence continues with the Cougs’ sixth win in a row and ninth win in the last 10, which pulled them all the way back to .500 on the season. They now turn their attention to UCLA this weekend in Los Angeles as they try to climb past Washington and Cal and into 8th place, which would get them in the Pac-12 tournament. There are two conference series left to play.

Bryce Matthews, Jacob McKeon lead Cougs past UC Riverside



RECAP | https://t.co/FPF3gbJs8Z



Bryce Matthews | 2 H, 4 RBI, 2B, 2 R

Jacob McKeon | 2-run HR

Jack Smith | 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI

Caden Kaelber | 2.1 IP, 0 R, 4 K#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/VAPInMqcC9 — Washington State Baseball (@wsucougarbsb) May 12, 2022

JABE MULLINS SIGNS

The Saint Mary’s transfer made it official with WSU men’s basketball on Thursday, and coach Kyle Smith had an interesting quote in the school’s news release:

“We feel blessed that Jabe has decided to continue his college career at Washington State,” Coach Smith said. “He is a former 4A player of the year and a state champ. As a player, he fits our profile with his size and skill. He can play either position in the backcourt with the ability to get others involved and the ability to make shots.”

Mullins’ stats at Saint Mary’s profiled to a shooting specialist at an off-guard/wing position, but the news release mentioned more than once that he can also play the point. Interesting.

The paperwork is in, the ink is on the dotted line. Let's make it official and welcome Jabe Mullins back home to the Evergreen State!!

| https://t.co/KedOBNme9O#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/XySFUdaVAl — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) May 11, 2022

