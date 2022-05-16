WSU’s Jacob Englar wins Pac-12 pole vault title

The Washington State track and field team wrapped up its Pac-12 season this weekend with the Pac-12 Championships in Eugene and senior Jacob Englar is bringing some hardware back to Pullman after winning the Pac-12 pole vault championship.

Englar cleared 5.11 meters on his first attempt and that proved to be enough as a pair of runner-ups could only muster 5.01 meters.

RECAP | after night one of competition in Eugene



Englar Brings Home Conference Title; Cougars Wrap Up Day One at Pac-12 Championships ⬇️https://t.co/ZipDdO0uQB#GoCougs | #Pac12TF pic.twitter.com/dCVs8Eflf5 — Washington State XC/TF (@WSUCougarXCTF) May 14, 2022

Not only did Englar win, but he managed to pull off the perfect Pac-12 Championship winning photo, celebrating mid-air after clearing the mark. This is perfection.

Legend.

Englar was the only Coug to take home a championship, but several others found themselves on the podium.

Micaela De Mello broke her own school record in the 100-meter hurdles not once but twice. The sophomore bested her previous record in qualifying then improved on it with a 13.03 in the finals, finishing second and just 0.09 from a title.

SCHOOL RECORD



- Micaela De Mello drops her record time in the 100m hurdles for the third time this season, she crosses the line as conference runner-up



: Pac-12 Network

: https://t.co/1kfxDs8MUr#GoCougs | #Pac12tf pic.twitter.com/FVVsVwxlMp — Washington State XC/TF (@WSUCougarXCTF) May 15, 2022

Colton Johnson ran a season-best time in the 3000-meter steeplechase to finish third in the event. Mitch Jacobson also posted a season-best in the high jump with his mark good enough for a second-place finish. Valentina Barrios Bornacelli finished second in the javelin throw.

The Cougs now move onto the NCAA Championship West Regionals with trips to the NCAA Championships on the line.

*****

Track:

De Mello Drops Hurdle Record for Third Time; Cougars Wrap Up Pac-12 Championships - Washington State University Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. – Micaela De Mello finished runner-up in the women's 100m hurdles (13.03 PR) and Mitch Jacobson cleared a season-best height of 2.17m as the Washington

Baseball:

Cougars Fall to No. 15 UCLA in Ninth Inning - Washington State University Athletics

Washington State dropped the series-finale 8-7 to No. 15 UCLA at Jackie Robinson Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Football:

Why Mike Leach suggested Brett Bartolone to run Deion Sanders' offense

Seven or eight weeks into last season, Jackson State football's offense had become so predictable that opponents were calling out plays before they happened, according to coach Deion Sanders.

So, when Sanders decided to take the offense in a new direction and hire a new offensive coordinator in the offseason, he turned to Mississippi State coach Mike Leach for suggestions.