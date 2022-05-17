Washington State will look to get back into their winning ways today when they head to Portland, Oregon to take on the University of Portland. The Cougars will be wrapping up a five-game road stretch and are hoping to finish the season strong, starting with a win today. First pitch is slated for 1:00 pm at Joe Etzel Field.

The Cougs are coming off a series against UCLA that included them being outscored 22-8 and dropping all three games to the 15th ranked Bruins. Prior to that series, the Cougs had won six straight and had won nine of their previous ten games including wins over #11 Gonzaga and #10 Oregon.

Portland on the other hand has won seven of their last eight and are 17-6 at home this season. They have struggled with Pac-12 opponents this season however as they have been outscored 43-15 and went 1-5 on the season with their lone win coming against Washington back in March.

Last season, the two split the season series with each team winning on the road. In Portland, the Cougs came out with a 6-4 victory behind a three run home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the fifth inning. In the return trip to Pullman, the Pilots came out hot and led 6-0 heading into the home half of the second inning. The hole was too deep for the Cougs to climb out of and would go on to drop the game 10-6.

The Cougs will return home Thursday and begin a three game series with Arizona State to wrap up the season. They have all but been eliminated from the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament this season as they currently sit two games out of the eighth and final place for the tournament. The two teams ahead of them, California and Utah, will begin a three game series this weekend and both own a head-to-head tie-breaker over the Cougs.

*****

Baseball:

WSU Wraps Up Road Trip Tuesday at Portland

Washington State wraps up its five-game road trip with a Tuesday afternoon matchup at Portland. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Football:

Seahawks sign CB Elijah Jones, OT Liam Ryan

The Seattle Seahawks have signed cornerback Elijah Jones and tackle Liam Ryan to their roster after taking part as tryout players in the team’s rookie mini-camp earlier this month.

Mike and Eric Price helping local quarterbacks with Price Elite Passing Academy

Former WSU football coach Mike Price and his son, Eric, who has coached in the NFL and at the Division I level, are holding camps for local high school quarterbacks.

Pac-12 football: The Hotline’s post-spring rankings of the QB depth across the conference

Welcome to our post-spring assessment of Pac-12 quarterback depth in 2022.