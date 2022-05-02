A busy weekend for the Cougs

With the calendar officially turning to May the pace of WSU athletics is about to come to a screeching halt. The weeks of four, five or more teams being in action in a given week are basically done until fall. But, at least the baseball and football teams sent April out in style.

On the baseball diamond, the Cougars rallied for a 5-3 win against USC on Sunday to take two games in the three-game series. That is back-to-back series wins for WSU and the Cougars have now won three of their last four series. Just for good measure, the Cougs also added a win against No. 11 Gonzaga this week. It’s been an up-and-down season for WSU, but the Cougs are playing the best ball of the year.

WSU has 11 games left in the regular season before the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament. Only the top eight teams make the tournament and the Cougars are currently sitting in ninth place. They are chasing Arizona State who at 9-12 in the conference has the advantage against the 9-15 Cougs. The Sun Devils have three Pac-12 series left while the Cougs have two. The teams meet for a regular season-ending three-game series in Pullman in late May. That series could easily decide which team plays on into the Pac-12 Tournament.

The NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday and PJ rounded up all of the activity with a pair of Cougs getting drafted and several others landing undrafted free agent deals.

There are still two more major drafts to keep an eye on. The NBA Draft happens in late June while the MLB Draft will take place in July. The more important date for the NBA Draft is June 1 which is the deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the draft. That will tell us a lot about the futures of Mouhamed Gueye and Efe Abogidi.

Football:

Ranking the Pac-12's best quarterbacks of 2022 - Stay Alive In Power 5

10. Cameron Ward, Washington State: The Cougars landed one of the most underrated quarterbacks from the transfer portal this past January.

Baseball:

Three-Run Eighth Inning Gives Cougs Series Win over USC - Washington State University Athletics

WSU clinched the series with a 5-3 win Sunday.

Swarts' 2-run single ignites rally for WSU baseball | Sports | lmtribune.com

PULLMAN — For the third time in the past four weeks, the Washington State baseball team won a Pac-12 Conference series.

Track:

Englar and Johnsen Headline Cougs Weekend in California - Washington State University Athletics

CLOVIS, Calif.— Senior Jacob Englar (5.32m) cleared the highest pole vault bar in the Pac-12 this season and graduate student Colton Johnsen clocked the conference's