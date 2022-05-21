Mark Atuaia reunites with family, drops freestyle ode to Wazzu

Coug fans might remember when Roy Manning would record pre-practice videos from the front seat of his car. With Manning now at USC, Coug fans were left with a void. Fear not, as new running backs coach Mark Atuaia is here to fill that void.

Atuaia, who introduced himself to Coug fans with a family rap, is back at it after reuniting with his family, now that the school year has ended.

Atuaia and his family squished into whatever car they own and dropped this track:

We’re finally together as a family due to being separated since January 5th. FREESTYLE FRIDAY comin’atcha from the Wasatch front. As you’ll hear “It’s always a great day to be a Coug!” #NewWazzu #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/tUiNx1vAAL — Mark Atuaia (@CoachAtuaia) May 20, 2022

Impressive.

That this family is so musically inclined shouldn’t be surprising, of course: Atuaia’s wife is Elizabeth Wolfgramm, the former lead singer of The Jets.

The Atuaia family are naturals, and I’m sure we’ll see some more of these in the coming months. Congrats on being reunited.

Efe Abogidi takes an official visit to....Washington State

But is it really a visit?

Sat down one-on-one with @EAbogidi today as he's visiting with WSU's coaches.



He's deciding between WSU, Arizona, Maryland, and Florida if he comes back to college. Says a decision is coming "very soon".



Here he is talking about the Cougs. We'll have more online later today! pic.twitter.com/RFMlAc648E — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) May 20, 2022

Micaela De Mello named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

I believe I’ve written here a time or two about my long gone days on the track and cross country courses. While I never did the sprints or hurdles, there was once a time I poured over the results of every high school meet in town just to compare myself. It was fascinating.

That’s why I took notice when WSU hurdler Micaela De Mello was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. That’s quite an honor for the native of Brazil. De Mello holds the school record in the 100M hurdles (13.03).

