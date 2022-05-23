Spring sports enter championship week

And then there were two.

With the WSU baseball team wrapping its season over the weekend, the spring sports season at Washington State has nearly come to a close. We are now in the championship weeks with WSU tennis and track & field the only Cougar teams still active.

On the tennis side, Michaela Bayerlova is the lone Coug still playing as she beings playing in the NCAA singles championships on Monday.

Cheers to Michaela Bayerlova as she begins play at the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship. First-round match is Monday at 2:30 p.m. PT against No. 37 Eden Richardson of Miami. Let's go Michaela!



https://t.co/idzlLqh05q#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/rRl91UlPVv — WSU Cougar Tennis (@WSUCOUGARTENNIS) May 22, 2022

Bayerlova is ranked No. 36 heading into the tournament. She is the only WSU player to ever win a round in the NCAA singles championship, having done so in 2019.

The track & field team will be busy at the NCAA West regional this week with 20 individuals and one relay team competing to move onto the NCAA championships. WSU had a strong showing at the Pac-12 Championships last week. Those who qualify will compete for national titles at the NCAAs beginning June 8.

The WSU sports void is almost here, but hopefully, some Cougs take home some hardware first.

Football:

Pac-12 Football: Predicting first loss for every team in 2022

Washington State suffering a loss early in the season has more to do with the opponent than it does the Cougars. Cameron Ward will probably be no worse than the fourth-best quarterback, maybe better, in the conference, and he’ll likely showcase that in this meeting.

Baseball:

'The atmosphere is just so much fun!': WSU Baseball's RV Tailgate Program a success | krem.com

Washington State baseball's RV Tailgate program made its debut this season. Giving fans a chance to camp right outside the ballpark throughout a weekend series.

WSU baseball finishes season above .500 with sweep of Arizona State | Sports | lmtribune.com

PULLMAN — One of the hottest teams in the Pac-12 Conference isn’t going to make its first postseason tournament. But if it did, they’d certainly be a tough out.