Grant Taylor earns Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week

Washington State sophomore Grant Taylor was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week on Monday following the series sweep over Arizona State. He is the first Cougar pitcher to earn the award this season and joins Jacob McKeon as the only two Cougs to earn conference honors this year.

Taylor helped start the Cougs off right on Thursday in a 2-0 victory. He pitched a complete game allowing two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. It was the Cougars first complete game since Zane Mills last season against California and is the first to shut out an opponent since Scotty Sunitch threw a no-hitter against Oregon in 2018.

This start was really needed for Taylor as he struggled his last time out. He was pulled after just 1.1 innings and gave up seven hits and eight runs with just one strike out in a 10-1 loss to UCLA.

In the final two games of the series, the bats got hot as they would score 10 runs in each game. Friday’s 10-6 victory was fueled by a 5-run fifth inning led by a grand slam from senior Justin Van De Brake. Saturday’s 10-3 victory also included a 5-run fifth inning, but this time coming from two 2-run singles and a 1-run single

The series sweep over the Sun Devils is the first in program history and gave the Cougars their third consecutive winning season as they finished 27-26. They finished the season strong winning four straight and going 13-4 over their final 17 games of the season with three of those losses coming from #15 UCLA.

‘We know we’re close’: Washington State baseball heads into offseason on bittersweet note

Washington State made an inspired push during the final month of its baseball season after a bleak start, but ultimately fell short – by just one Pac-12 win – of securing a spot in the eight-team field at the conference’s inaugural postseason tournament.

Bayerlova Cruises into NCAA Singles Championship Second Round

Washington State University’s Michaela Bayerlova defeated Miami’s Eden Richardson in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Singles Championship Monday afternoon at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex on the University of Illinois campus.

