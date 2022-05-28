Game times announced for early WSU football games

Good morning Coug fans. We’ve made it to the official start of summer, though the weather in my neck of the woods would suggest we’re still in late March/early April. I could go for some of that global warming right about now.

Anyway, it’s the time of year when spring sports are either winding down or entering the championship phase. WSU has some track athletes extending their seasons to the championship meets, and its star tennis player bowed out of the NCAA championships in the quarterfinals. Awesome season, Michaela Bayerlova!

So it’s the perfect time of year to talk about college football, and the leagues know it. That’s why they, in partnership with their TV shot callers, announced some kickoff times for early season non-conference games and one Thursday night conference game. Here’s WSU’s schedule (all times PT):

Sept. 3 vs Idaho: 6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network Sept. 10 at Wisconsin: 12:30 p.m., Fox

12:30 p.m., Fox Sept. 17 vs Colorado State: 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network

2 p.m., Pac-12 Network Oct. 27 (Thursday) vs Utah: 7 p.m., FS1

That Wisconsin game is a good kickoff time, if you believe in the whole body clock theory. I wouldn’t have minded a 9 a.m. PT kickoff, as I enjoy college football with my eggs and toast, but I suppose Alabama at Texas is a better Big Noon Kickoff game. The 2 p.m. kickoff against Colorado State is a throwback to the good old days of the 80’s and 90’s, except this time the game is on TV. And a night game during Labor Day Weekend against their border rival? Meh, it’s fine. But I live nearby.

Also: Thursday night football. Discuss.

The kickoff times for the rest of the schedule are TBDBTVPTWPOMSDBFCS (To be determined by TV partners two weeks prior, or maybe six days because fans come second).

Also, and I don’t know if this was already announced or at least well known: Oct. 1 vs Cal is Homecoming, so expect a day game, and Nov. 12 vs. Arizona State is Family Weekend (formerly Dad’s weekend).

So get your affairs in order, mark you calendars, set up childcare and reserve those RVs. We’re less than 100 days to Cougar Football Saturday.

Links

Jacobson and Johnsen Moving On; Men Wrap Up NCAA West Preliminary Competition - Washington State University Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Mitch Jacobson (high jump) and Colton Johnsen (3,000m steeplechase) became the final two WSU men to qualify for nationals as the Washington State men's outdoor track and field team wrapped up day three of the NCAA West Preliminary competition Friday at John McDonnell Field.

Sofie Aagaard Named Cougar Women’s Head Golf Coach - Washington State University Athletics

Aagaard becomes the Cougars' seventh head coach in program history.

Bayerlova’s NCAA Run Ends in Quarterfinals - Washington State University Athletics

Bayerlova sees her season conclude with a 20-3 singles record.

Barrios Bornacelli Advances to Eugene as Women Open NCAA West Preliminary - Washington State University Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Valentina Barrios Bornacelli finished 11th-overall in the javelin throw (50.63m) and Micaela De Mello advanced to the quarterfinal of the women's 100m hurdles (13.24) as the Washington State women's outdoor track and field team continued its postseason run on day two of the NCAA West Preliminary round Thursday at John McDonnell Field.

Pac-12 Conference Announces 2022 Early TV Selections for Football - Washington State University Athletics

WSU opens the season against Idaho at Gesa Field, Sept. 3 vs. Idaho at 2 p.m.

Start times and TV stations announced for four Washington State football games | The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Kickoff times and television channels for four of Washington State’s 2022 football games were revealed Thursday, when the Pac-12 Conference announced its early TV selections.

100 Days Out: College football names, games, storylines as we count down to the 2022 season - CBSSports.com

100 stories, predictions, names and games to get you excited for the 2022 college football season