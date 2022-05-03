Mouhamed Gueye heads to transfer portal

Washington State big man Mouhamed Gueye has become the sixth Cougar men’s basketball player to join the transfer portal this offseason.

Jeff Goodman tweeted out the news on Monday morning that the post from Senegal would be looking to play next season elsewhere. This comes a week after he announced he would be putting his name into the NBA Draft but would be keeping his eligibility by not signing an agent.

The draft announcement was expected as it was assumed he would be wanting feedback from NBA scouts and professionals. This announcement is a bit of a shock however as he was lined up to take the reigns of this program moving forward.

Washington State freshman Mouhamed Gueye has gone portaling, the portal informed @stadium.



6-11, 210, averaged 7.4 ppg and 5.2 rpg this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 2, 2022

Gueye averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while adding 29 steals, 33 blocks, and 17 assists in his one year with the Cougs. He started in 33 of the 35 games he played in this season and was a big help in the NIT run.

However, the news could potentially get a lot better by midmorning today — that’s when four-star center Adrame Diongue out of Compass Prep in Phoenix is scheduled to announce his college commitment. The 7-foot/185-pound prospect visited WSU a week and a half ago and is believed to be down to the Cougars and UNLV.

Diongue is rated the No. 81 player in the 2022 class by 247Sports’ composite metric, and he would be the second-highest rated recruit ever for the Cougs, right behind Klay Thompson. His commitment would be a huge boost, given that it’s mostly been a stream of losses since the end of the season.

Gueye joins Efe Abogidi, Tyrell Roberts, Noah Williams, Ryan Rapp and Jefferson Koulibaly as those who have entered their names into the portal. These six (and Michael Flowers who graduated) make up most of the Cougars minutes last season and leaves the team with TJ Bamba, Dishon Jackson, Andrej Jakimovski, and DJ Rodman as the only players left with experience for the Cougs.

Sunday was the final day for athletes to enter their name into the transfer portal so this will likely (hopefully) be the last Cougar name we hear entering the portal.

