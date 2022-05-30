Cougar track & field headed to NCAA Championship

And then there were six.

Nearly every WSU season has come to a close except for six remaining track and field team members who qualified for the NCAA Championship and will compete in Eugene in two weeks.

On the women's side high jumper Aislinn Overby, 100-meter hurdler Micaela De Mello qualified on Saturday, joining Valentina Barrios Bornacelli who previously qualified in the javelin will all compete in the NCAA Championships. De Mello qualified with a 12.98, her first sub 13.00 time and yet another improvement on her WSU record. That is the fourth time she has set a new school record this season.

They will be joined at the NCAA Championships by Jacob Englar in the pole vault, Mitch Jacobson in the high jump and Colton Johnsen who will compete in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

The six Cougars have a week and a half to prepare before the NCAA Championships begin on June 8.

Hopefully, those six will have as much success as Michaela Bayerlova did in the tennis NCAA Championship as she became the first Cougar to make it to the quarterfinals. An incredibly impressive feat considering WSU had only ever recorded a single victory in the NCAA Championship — a Bayerlova win in 2019.

Soak in these last two weeks, because it’s about to be an extended dry spell for Cougar sports until fall camps begin.

Track:

EUGENE, Ore. - Colton Johnsen placed third with a season-best time of 8:34.33 in the men's 3000m steeplechase while Micaela De Mello broke her own school record to qualify for finals in the women's 100m hurdles (13.07) as the Washington State men's and women's track and field teams wrapped up day two of the 2022 Pac-12 Championships at Hayward Field.

Washington State junior Aislinn Overby (high jump) and freshman Micaela De Mello (100m hurdles) each qualified for a trip back to Hayward Field for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on the final day of NCAA preliminary rounds Saturday at John McDonnell Field.