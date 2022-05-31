Krystal Leger-Walker signs professional contract with Northern Kahu

Washington State women’s basketball captain Krystal Leger-Walker signed a professional contract with Northern Kahu last week. The point guard will join the Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa League and play for the team that is located about 80 miles north of where she grew up. This won’t be the first time she suits up in New Zealand since high school however as she was apart of the New Zealand National Team in 2021.

Leger-Walker finished her Cougar career helping the team earn back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths over the past two years. She originally joined the program in 2019 with one year of eligibility remaining after spending the previous three years at Northern Colorado. With athletes across the NCAA being given an extra year of eligibility, she managed two years after sitting out her required one year during the 2019-20 season.

During her 54 games started for the Cougs, she averaged 8.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She was second in the conference in minutes played with 36 minutes per game this past season. After leading the conference in assists in 2021, she finished second in that category this past season.

Leger-Walker was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention this past season and was named to the honorable mention all-defense team in both of her seasons wearing the crimson and gray.

She will begin her professional career July 3rd when Northern Kahu opens the season with a matchup against Southern Hoiho.

Basketball:

Krystal Leger-Walker, the New Zealand native who captained Washington State’s women’s basketball team during its best two-year run in program history, is heading home to begin her professional career.

Football:

‘I miss working with kids’: More than 30 high school QBs attend Mike Price’s regional showcase

Standing near the 50-yard line, Mike Price projects his voice through a semifunctional megaphone to describe what’s happening at either end of the field at University High, where roughly 100 high school football players from across the region and state have gathered for a unique experience with the esteemed ex-Washington State coach.

Track and Field:

Six Cougs qualify for National Championships

Six Cougs will head to Oregon in June for the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships including the Pac-12 freshman of the year, Micaela De Mello.

Baseball:

Cougar Baseball with third straight winning season

WSU baseball (27-26, 12-18) concluded their 2022 baseball season May 21 with a 10-3 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Cougs finished in ninth place in the PAC 12 conference, one game behind Arizona State for the last spot in the first ever PAC 12 baseball conference tournament.