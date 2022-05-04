‘I’m super excited!’ Jaylen Watson ready to get to work for Kansas City

For many Cougar fans in the Northwest, the headline from last weekend’s NFL Draft was when offensive lineman Abe Lucas heard his name called by the Seahawks. The Washington native was picked 72nd overall in the 3rd round and is going to get the chance to stay in the Evergreen state. But he wasn’t the only WSU player to be selected over the weekend.

Lucas’ teammate Jaylan Watson also had his NFL dream come true. The defensive back was picked 243rd overall in the 7th round by the Kansas City Chiefs. The former honorable mention All-Pac-12 player is going to get his shot at the pros with a pretty good team this fall... And if his phone call with the team is any indication, Watson is very excited to get an opportunity.

.@JaylenWatson12 gets The Call telling him he is now a part of Chiefs Kingdom pic.twitter.com/hxUzKYTJX7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 3, 2022

The phone calls with the draft picks are always the best part of the draft in my opinion, and Watson’s is no different. From the sound of celebration in the background to the joy in his voice, you can’t help but smile when you see that video. As a seventh round pick, Watson obviously has a big hill to climb, especially with a team as good as Kansas City, but Watson is obviously ready to grab this opportunity by the horns.

Start running full speed down the street https://t.co/aKPfNxmJoh — Wat’s Island (@JaylenWatson12) May 3, 2022

As mentioned, Abe Lucas also got picked last week by the Seahawks in the third round. Lucas was obviously excited to be selected by his hometown team but, as anyone who has seen Lucas during his time with the Cougs could probably guess, he was a little more subdued than Watson was during his post draft phone call.

John Schneider's playing jokes today



The call that made Abe Lucas a Seahawk pic.twitter.com/ZM4AwNQot4 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 30, 2022

Best of luck to Lucas and Watson as they start their pro careers in a couple of weeks. They will be joined in the NFL by a group of undrafted free agent signings including Max Borghi with the Colts, Travell Harris with the Browns and Daniel Isom with the Rams.

