The NCAA is bringing the hammer to boosters. How might it affect WSU?

Good morning to everybody except the NCAA. As the college athletics world rapidly changes, the NCAA is trying to lay down spike strips to try and retain control. The latest example is the association’s push to curb NIL spending from boosters, as if it wasn’t already happening before.

Dennis Dodd from CBS Sports has an interesting piece outlining the NCAA’s goals. The story’s lede doesn’t exactly bring fans confidence:

An expedited NCAA enforcement process addressing name, image and likeness rights abuses is expected to pass as early as Monday, sources tell CBS Sports. How effective it will be — as the NIL culture chaotically spreads — is up for debate. “We know we’re going to get lawsuits,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told CBS Sports on Friday.

Must be a great time to be a lawyer!

Here’s the gist: With NIL rights opening up, the NCAA (and presumably, many of its member schools not named USC, among others) is concerned that boosters are creating “collectives” to entice athletes to play for a particular school in the name of NIL. There’s already a rule prohibiting boosters from paying players or otherwise providing certain benefits. These “collectives” are circumventing those rules, the NCAA feels. Of course, that’s true! And it was bound to happen once NIL rights were granted. Who didn’t see this coming?

So what does that mean for our beloved Washington State Cougars? You’ll recall new WSU quarterback Cameron Ward struck a deal with CougsFirst! and got himself a nice new GMC pickup:

WSU QB Cameron Ward’s new truck through NIL pic.twitter.com/RWvxKxWzEu — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) January 14, 2022

Only those involved in Ward’s deal know if this was something that would run afoul of the NCAA’s upcoming rules change. It’s important to know that the NCAA, according to this SI article, is looking into deals struck between collectives and players who have not yet signed.

Here’s more from Dodd:

If boosters are found to have collaborated with a program to use NIL benefits as an incentive to lure prospects to the school, the penalties could be severe, Smith said. Options include cutting scholarships, instituting recruiting restrictions and hitting programs and perhaps coaches with lack of institutional control penalties. Those are punishments associated with Level I violations. “The booster [penalty] is disassociation, primarily,” Smith said, “but the schools, if they’re culpable ,that’s when you can go deep.”

Dodd’s article—which you should click over to read if you haven’t already—also notes that the NCAA is basically voting to enforce rules already on the books that were essentially ignored once NIL opened up. That’s soooooooo NCAA.

The NCAA is once again in over its head on this issue. Suspending players and coaches, fining athletic departments and disassociating boosters could create and entire team of football players and coaches implicated. That’s not feasible, so once again the toothless NCAA will puff its chest and then.....nothing of note will happen. Except to some tennis player on a half-year scholarship.

No wonder Kirk doesn’t want the job.

Except now, federal legislation may be on its way (though we’ve heard that before). New Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey went to Washington D.C. to lobby for some federal oversight. I had a good chuckle at this line from Jon Wilner:

Failed NCAA president Mark Emmert failed to avoid failing when he tried — but failed — to muster federal oversight of the NIL market. The commissioners had no choice but to take up the cause at the Capitol.

What a circus.

Calvin Jackson Jr. headed to minicamp with the New York Jets

And now for some good news:

Out and about ✈️



Our very own @PrimetimeCeej has been invited to the @nyjets rookie minicamp‼️#ProCougs pic.twitter.com/OApkQLGlnj — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) May 6, 2022

